Fears growing about First Bus strike in Aberdeen after driver ballot

Urgent talks have been scheduled to try and avoid a potentially crippling strike of First bus drivers in Aberdeen.

Last night Unite members “overwhelmingly” rejected a pay offer from management in a ballot.

Bus bosses have now organised more meetings next week in an attempt to avoid industrial action.

One driver told the Press and Journal that morale among drivers was “rock bottom”.

However, both the union and First have stressed no strikes have been confirmed with both committing to talks to end the dispute.

Why are First drivers discussing strike action?

Concerns have been raised about the stability of staffing in the First network in Aberdeen for several years.

Two years ago the Press and Journal revealed agency drivers were being recruited from London to keep timetables running.

Today one current member of staff said concerns about recruitment continued to persist.

They said: “The offer was overwhelmingly rejected, so we could be heading towards industrial action, which was brutal five years ago.

“The mood is rock bottom just now. It’s a conveyer belt of staff at the moment. There have been times when drivers are leaving for another job before they even complete their training.”

A month-long strike from First Bus drivers in 2018 caused widespread disruption in the Aberdeen amidst an exodus of drivers.

A strike from depot staff was averted this year after an 11th hour pay offer was accepted.

Pay rises from First Bus in Aberdeen in recent years

First Bus says it has given “numerous” pay rises to staff since the last strike five years ago, including two last year.

However, Unite regional officer John Clark says staff in Aberdeen are still paid less than the rest of the country.

He said: “Staff here are angry. The bus sector in Aberdeen is the lowest paid in Scotland. An offer was made, but it was well below expectations in the current climate.

“I was on holiday in North Berwick three weeks ago and saw an advert there with a starting salary of £14.85 per hour, which is well in excess of the starting salary in Aberdeen.

“There are urgent talks scheduled for next week, so hopefully there will be some movement to resolve this without any industrial action.”

Job site Indeed says the average bus driver salary for Aberdeen is £11.50 per hour, compared to £12.84 in Inverness and £13.53 in Dundee.

A First Bus spokesman said: “We can confirm a ballot of Unite bus driver members at our Aberdeen King Street depot was conducted on a new pay offer from First Bus.

“The new offer was put forward for ballot with a Unite recommendation of acceptance but it was voted against by the members.

“We will resume discussions with union representatives and constructive dialogue will continue as part of that process.”