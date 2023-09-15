Look inside life on ultra-luxury yacht with submarine, TWO helicopters and personal butlers as it visits Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look inside life on ultra-luxury yacht with submarine, TWO helicopters and personal butlers as it visits Aberdeen

We jumped on board the super-yacht Scenic Eclipse II for a tour around the "wonders" it offers its wealthy clientele.

By Denny Andonova
The Scenic Eclipse II docked in Aberdeen.
The Scenic Eclipse II docked in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sailing around the world on a luxurious super-yacht – with a helicopter and a submarine ready and waiting – is the stuff of dreams for most of us.

And can you imagine such a holiday accompanied by your own “personal butler” to bring whatever your heart desires straight to your cabin.

These are just some of the “luxury wonders” on offer for guests boarding the discovery super-yacht Scenic Eclipse II, which docked at Aberdeen on Friday.

Staring up at the massive yacht, I could only wonder what it looked like inside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s one of dozens of cruise ships arriving at the city’s port this summer, bringing thousands of tourists from across the globe.

After cruising the Mediterranean, Iceland and Greenland, another 200 guests hopped off Scenic Eclipse II to take in the delights of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

And while they were busy exploring the north-east, I jumped on board to see what life is like on board.

The lounge as you step aboard. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What is Scenic Eclipse II all about?

From paddle boarding in the Caribbean to mingling with penguins in Antarctica, Scenic Eclipse II boasts about offering a voyage of a lifetime across all seven continents.

But we were more interested in what it’s like inside the vessel.

Sales operator William Young told us all about it on a whistlestop tour this morning.

Another view of the plush lounge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fancy a game of chess?  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Food galore’ across the world with 10 different dining areas

Our first destination is one of the 10 restaurants on board, where chefs from 15 different countries provide guests with the finest fare.

Myself and a group of travel agents (visiting on a scouting trip) are led through the yacht’s main lounge, equipped with a whisky bar featuring 34 high-end brands.

The whisky bar has plenty drams to choose from. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Before we know it, we are introduced into Element – an Italian-themed dining room with an extensive choice of wines and dishes.

Chef Tom Gotter, who is in charge of all the cooking for the company, welcomes us at the door before showing us into a special room for private dining.

He explains that he prefers to shop from the “small guys” so most of his meals are prepared with local ingredients from the place they have docked at.

One of the chefs at the “casual restaurant” on an upper floor, which is less glitzy than the others. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A salad selection prepared for lunch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The French restaurant offers high-end dining. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Japanese sushi diner. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Another view of the dining hall designed for fans of oriental cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As the image of his scrumptious dishes begin to take shape in our minds, we are quickly whisked off to another corner of the world at Koko’s.

This is the yacht’s very own Japanese restaurant, decorated with authentic features transcending you to far-away Asia.

Koko’s decorated in authentic style to offer the ultimate Oriental experience. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
An open kitchen gives a glimpse behind the scenes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
There’s plenty of stuff to do on the Scenic Eclipse II. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As we walk around the tables – taking loads of photos by default – one of my dazzled comrades whispers from behind me: “We are up for food galore here.”

A rather fitting comment, as we are next shown around a French restaurant, called Lumiere.

Spot the whales and dolphins from the observation area

Next up is a treat for wildlife fanatics.

A spacious observation area offers everyone a quiet corner, where you can spend hours reading a book or gazing out at the vast ocean.

The observation area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The best part for me, however, was the open deck for dolphin and whale-spotting.

To my disappointment, those were not in abundance at Aberdeen’s South Harbour, despite the proximity to Greyhope Bay.

Imagine this while gazing out at an azure sky while sailing across the Mediterranean, rather than our view of Torry.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

William explains it like this.

He says: “Imagine the David Attenborough show – but on a yacht and right before your eyes.”

No wonder these trips are so popular among those with cash to spare. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Balcony-equipped cabins with personalised mini-bars

After almost an hour of wandering around the yacht’s restaurant, William finally reveals the guests’ cabins – all fitted with a balcony and personalised mini-bar.

The beds looked comfy. They can recline with the press of a button. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Upon arrival, everyone is provided with a “pillow menu” to choose what type of bedtime accessory they would prefer – and their own set of binoculars to explore the surrounding wildlife in solitude.

A very special feature offers guests a butler, who is on hand at the press of a button!

Time to relax…but maybe on a helicopter?

One floor up and we enter the spa area.

The scent of oils fills your nostrils immediately as you step into the world of “relaxation” , fitted with a hair salon, a sauna, and a special “salt therapy” room.

An image of the sauna. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Let off some steam in here… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The ice shower, which is said to improve circulation, immunity, and mental health. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The salt therapy room is another part of the spa experience. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
And there’s a swimming pool too. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A large gym to burn off some of the calories from those 10 restaurants. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Time for some fun aboard Scenic Eclipse before it leaves Aberdeen

And while the next part of our tour wasn’t exactly showcasing the wonders of the boat, it appeared to be the most popular among all of us.

I couldn’t resist the temptation to sit in the captain’s seat as well. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Our group was let into Captain Erwan Le Rouzic’s cabin – with everyone rushing to snap the chance to sit into his seat. Myself included, of course.

The excitement intensified as the helicopter appeared in front of us.

And yes, we took loads of photos in the helicopter as well.

Me on the helicopter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Another view of the chopper. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This was one of two that offer guests private tours above the horizon, while a submarine – which sadly we didn’t see – takes them below to see all hidden gems of the ocean.

And just before we know it, our dazzling tour came to an end.

As all of us were still trying to get our heads around the luxurious lifestyle we were given a glimpse into, William calmly turned around and said: “It’s pretty low key”.

I must admit, I beg to differ.

The luxury Scenic Eclipse II yacht will leave Aberdeen on Friday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The future of Aberdeen

