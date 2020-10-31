James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scottish actor and James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has died at age 90.

Thomas Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh on August 25, 1930.

Connery was the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film, starring in seven Bond films.

To many, he defined the iconic Bond character and landed an Oscar in 1988, when he was awarded the best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

His five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other notable films including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

He was voted by fans on a number of occasions as the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, beating Daniel Craig and Sir Roger Moore.

He was knighted by the Queen in Holyrood Palace in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

Connery wa sborn to mother, Euphemia “Effie” McBain McLean, who was a cleaning woman, and father Joseph Connery, who was a factory worker and lorry driver.

The oldest of two boys, he left school at an early age and took his first job as a milkman, complete with horse-drawn cart.

At 16 he enlisted in the Royal Navy but was discharged three years later on medical grounds after suffering with a stomach ulcer.

He has two tattoos from this time – one reading “Mum and Dad” and another “Scotland Forever”.

Connery played Bond in Dr No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

He quit the role after You Only Live Twice, frustrated by the repetitive plots, but was enticed back after his successor George Lazenby failed to make the grade.

The family of Sir Sean Connery have said the actor “died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family,” adding: “There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

The family of Sir Sean Connery have said the actor “died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family,” adding: “There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

The family of Sir Sean Connery have said the actor “died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family,” adding: “There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

Pinewood Studios, home of the Bond film franchise, said in a statement: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery.

“Memories of this outstanding actor and his unforgettable embodiment of superspy James Bond will forever be cherished at Pinewood.”

Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Daniel Craig paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery in a statement shared via the official Bond social media account.

It said: “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema.

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style.

“The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

“He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

He is succeeded by son Jason Connery and his second wife, French artist Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975 and who regularly accompanied him on the red carpet.