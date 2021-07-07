Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Boris Johnson hits out at Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘disastrous government’

By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 7, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has sparked a fresh row with Nicola Sturgeon, after branding her time in Bute House “disastrous”.

The prime minister told MPs that the SNP had failed in “delivering education, in fighting crime, in tackling the scourge of drugs” north of the border.

His comments came after the SNP’s Pete Wishart questioned his commitment to devolution.

Mr Wishart citied comments from former Number 10 aide Dominic Cummings, who earlier this week claimed the prime minister wanted to abolish the Scottish Parliament.

Dominic Cummings MPs
Dominic Cummings,

Asked if that was his view, Mr Johnson said “no” adding: “I was a massive beneficiary of devolution, it was the Labour government’s decision in the late 90s to follow the John Smith package and to devolve that enabled me to become mayor of London, and I think it was a great thing.

“But, what you didn’t find when I was mayor of London was me endlessly attacking central government and moaning about it and you didn’t find me endlessly trying to shuffle off blame and responsibility.

“I think the problem is not with devolution I think it is with the party in power.”

He added: “There are disastrous aspects of the Scottish Government, the SNP’s performance in delivering education, in fighting crime, in tackling the scourge of drugs.

“I think there have been lamentable failures.”

Mr Wishart concluded by asking the prime minister if he would be venturing north of the border again anytime soon, to which Mr Johnson said: “Wild horses won’t keep me away”.

Mr Johnson, who was appearing before the Commons liaison committee, was also asked repeatedly whether he had sacked former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock left office in disgrace after it was revealed he broke social distancing rules with an aide during the height of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson, in response to Labour MP Chris Bryant, said: “On your question about Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, let me just go back to what I said many, many times, and I think I said on the floor of the House of Commons.

“Which was that we all read about the story concerning Mr Hancock and the CCTV and so forth on I think the Friday, and we had a new health secretary on the Saturday.

“And considering that we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and it’s quite a thing to move your health secretary, Mr Bryant, I think that was quite fast-going if I may say so and that’s all I have to say on that matter.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.