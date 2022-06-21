Celebrating Prince William’s 40th birthday in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prince William the Duke of Cambridge was born on 21 June 1982 to Prince Charles and Princess Diana – making today his 40th birthday.

The royal family has posted their birthday wishes to Prince William online as the country takes to social media to celebrate the Prince’s birthday.

After graduating from the University of St Andrews in 2005, William entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and gained experience in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

Since ending his military service, the Prince has created the Earthshot prize with aiming to “turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by highlighting the ability of human ingenuity to bring about change, and inspiring collective action.”

In 2011, William married Kate Middleton and went on to have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the Duke of Cambridge turns 40, we take a look back at his life in pictures.