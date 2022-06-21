Celebrating Prince William’s 40th birthday in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrating Prince William’s 40th birthday in pictures

By Kirstin Brown
June 21, 2022, 3:54 pm
Prince William waving at the crowds from the car, where he was sitting inbetween The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The Royal family were going to Crathie Church. 6 September 1987.
Prince William waving at the crowds from the car, where he was sitting inbetween The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The Royal family were going to Crathie Church. 6 September 1987.

Prince William the Duke of Cambridge was born on 21 June 1982 to Prince Charles and Princess Diana – making today his 40th birthday.

The royal family has posted their birthday wishes to Prince William online as the country takes to social media to celebrate the Prince’s birthday.

After graduating from the University of St Andrews in 2005, William entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and gained experience in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

Since ending his military service, the Prince has created the Earthshot prize with aiming to “turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by highlighting the ability of human ingenuity to bring about change, and inspiring collective action.”

In 2011, William married Kate Middleton and went on to have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the Duke of Cambridge turns 40, we take a look back at his life in pictures.

Diana, The Princess of Wales, proudly shows off the future King, Prince William. After a weekend in Balmoral. 8th March 1983.</p> <p>
‘That’s one small step for a man… but a mighty big one for a small boy. Prince William tackles the aircraft steps.’ 7th September 1984.
‘A serious-faced Prince William accompanies the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to church at Crathie yesterday. It was Prince William’s first visit to the church.’ 16th August 1987
The Prince of Wales accepts the gift for his son with his own brand of light hearted comment. 6th October 1982.
Prince Charles Prince Of Wales Pictured With His Sons Prince William And Prince Harry On River Dee At Balmoral. Photo by Jim Bennett/Daily Mail
Prince Charles With Prince William & Prince Harry At Polvier By The River Dee Balmoral Estate Scotland.<br />Photo by David Crump/Daily Mail
Prince Charles and Prince William by the River Dee on the Balmoral Estate. 12th August 1997.
Princess Diana and her two sons in Balmoral, summer 1987. Photo by Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock
Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry at Loch Mucik Falls in Balmoral, summer 1997. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Young Prince William at the memorial service of the 1st anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, 1998. Photo by Shutterstock
Prince William places a bunch of flowers with the hundreds tributes already laid outside his mother’s – Diana, Princess of Wales – official residence at Kensington Palace in London . The Prince had arrived in London from Balmoral for the funeral of the Princess at Westminster Abbey.
Prince William arriving at St. Andrews University, St. Andrews, Scotland, where he is to study an art history degree. He was accompanied by his father Prince Charles, The Duke of Rothesay. 24th of September 2001.
Prince William arrives at Crathie Kirk with the Queen after attending a Sunday morning service near Balmoral in 2019.

 

