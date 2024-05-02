Boy, 17, charged over school attack which left three people injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 17, charged over school attack which left three people injured

By Press Association
Police outside the Birley Academy in Sheffield, South Yorkshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA).
A teenager has been charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after three people were injured at a secondary school in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday morning following reports of an incident involving a “sharp object” at Birley Academy.

Two women in their 20s and a child suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The 17-year-old, who has also been charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On Wednesday police said the sharp object was believed to be a piece of broken glass.

Officers said all three victims were checked over by paramedics at the scene and the child had “no visible injuries”.

The school was placed into lockdown during the incident, with many parents rushing to the gates to try to collect their children.

Speaking on Wednesday, school head Victoria Hall told reporters: “I just wanted to thank all of our students and staff who helped manage the situation this morning, and our staff who prioritised the safety and wellbeing of all of our students.”

Mrs Hall also praised the students’ “exemplary behaviour”.

South Yorkshire Police also praised the school staff for their actions following the “frightening ordeal”, saying they “helped keep the school community safe”.

It comes just a week after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, south-west Wales.