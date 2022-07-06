Michael Gove, levelling up minister, has been sacked – more resignations but Boris remains

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked Michael Gove from his cabinet.

Mr Gove was telephoned by Mr Johnson around 9pm this evening, a No 10 source has said.

Mr Gove, Levelling Up, Communities and Housing Secretary, is said to have told Mr Johnson to resign, earlier today.

Mr Gove is the MP for Surrey Heath.

Born in Aberdeen, he has held senior appointments under a number of prime ministers.

James Duddridge, a parliamentary private secretary to the prime minister, has said that Mr Johnson is “up for a fight”.

Appearing live on Sky News, he said: “He is buoyant, he is up for a fight.

“He knows it is going to be difficult, but he asked me to leave him at Downing Street, come over here, tell members of parliament he has listened, that he is up for a fight, he is going to make some changes, he is going to make some cabinet appointments today.”

Conservative MP Danny Kruger has said he is resigning as parliamentary private secretary for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities following the sacking of Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The Devizes MP tweeted: “Very sorry indeed to hear @michaelgove has been fired by the PM.

“As I told No 10 earlier today it should be the PM leaving office. I am resigning as PPS at @Dluhc”.

More to follow.