News / World News in Pictures – 25 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 25, 2021, 4:07 pm Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A man wearing a facemask in the Barbican Estate, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A cyclist Richmond Park, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A member of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guard carries in supplies as part of the final preparations setting up a mass covid vaccination centre at the P and J Live Arena in Aberdeen. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A new strike of a silver coin made in commemoration for the 20th anniversary of the euro currency is seen through a magnifying glass during an event at the National Mint in Paris. AP Photo/Michel Euler A swan finds itself surrounded by ice after the North Shields Marina froze overnight. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Wild Deer at the Wicklow Gap in the Wicklow mountains during the current cold snap. Niall Carson/PA Wire Edward Lathbury and his dog Ash look out over Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Leicestershire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire One of the two young pandas at Berlin zoo. Paul Zinken/dpa via AP Visitors stroll through early-blooming rapeseed blossoms at Azumayama Park in full bloom as Mount Fuji is seen in the background in Ninomiya, west of Tokyo, Japan. IJI PRESS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock January 25, 2021 (Malaga) Miquel Barceló takes his ‘Metamorfosis’ to the Picasso Museum, with almost a hundred works made in six years. Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe