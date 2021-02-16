News / World News in Pictures – 16 February 2021 by Louise Gowans February 16, 2021, 4:09 pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Mountain gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda. Researchers have said surgical face masks should be made compulsory for every person visiting mountain gorillas and other great apes and that people should keep to a minimum seven-metre distance from the animals amid the risk of the spread of disease between humans and animals. Andrew Walmsley/Oxford Brookes University/PA Wire A window decorated as part of the first Homerton & Clapton Window Wanderland festival. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Fire performer Dawn Bryant practices at a park near her home in Birmingham. The fire performer has been forced to take work as a carer due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dawn Bryant used to do a large number of international choreographed shows including fire breathing, pyrotechnics and fire spinning, accompanied by music. Jacob King/PA Wire Mother and daughter volunteers Niki (right) and Rachel practice their pancake tossing in the streets of Wimborne model town and gardens as they take part in the Wimborne Minster virtual pancake race. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Bonhams’ senior porter, Charlie Cook, polishes a 1937 Bugatti Type 57S, at Bonhams in London ahead of the Bonhams Legend of the Road Sale. The ‘rediscovered’ car is estimated to fetch GBP 5 million to GBP 7 million when it goes under the hammer on February 19. Yui Mok/PA Wire Adam Hargreaves, son of Mr Men and Little Miss creator Roger Hargreaves, holds The Royal Mint new £5 Mr Happy coin, which launches today to celebrate 50 years of the characters. Ciaran McCrickard/PA Wire A woman wears a face mask walking under Chinese Lunar New Year decoration at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AP Photo/Vincent Thian Stonemason’s James Preston and John Fowler from SSH Conservation survey Kirby Hall in Corby, Northamptonshire, as English Heritage prepares to carry out vital conservation work. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures in Edinburg, Texas. Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe