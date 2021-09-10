News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles September 10, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 7:09 pm The word 'STAY' features on the Piccadilly Circus Lights as part of a new campaign to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), London. David Parry/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The Duchess of Rothesay carries out an engagement in Nairn, meeting Morag and her daughter Maggie Young. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DCT Media. The word ‘STAY’ features on the Piccadilly Circus Lights as part of a new campaign to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), London. David Parry/PA Wire Anti-government protesters during a street protest calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A giant marionette, representing a Syrian girl, is controlled by puppeteers in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. The 3.5 meters (11 feet) tall puppet, called Amal, representing all displaced children, is part of the project The Walk by the Good Chance Theater, which began on the Turkish-Syrian border and involves walking the puppet over 8,000km (5000 miles)in Europe to promote the simple message ‘don’t forget about us’ Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP Revellers watch AJ Tracey performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Lesley Martin/PA Wire M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Ford Fiesta Mk II, action<br />Rally 2021 Acropolis Rally Greece, 9th round of the 2021 FIA WRC, FIA World Rally Championship. Nikos Katikis/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Photographer and film maker Wim Wenders attends his eponymous ‘Wim Wenders: Photographing Ground Zero’ exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Devotees carry an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, . The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Friday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool A worker pushes a robot into position outside the World Robot Conference held in Beijing, China. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Nuno confirms Lo Celso, Romero and Sanchez to stay in Croatia for next week Return to the office: How to cope with work anxieties after lockdown From Chaplin to Star Wars: Chick Crawford spent 50 years projecting movie magic World Suicide Prevention Day: Thousands of workers in north-east trained in suicide prevention during the pandemic