News in Pictures – 1 October 2021

Oil may hit $100 this winter and spur economic crisis, BofA says The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America.

Ithaca Energy picks COSL Drilling Europe for Abigail and phase two of Captain COSL Drilling Europe has landed a deal with Ithaca Energy for work in the central North Sea.

Hurricane Energy shares drop 25% as Lancaster field approaches ‘bubble point’ Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) shares have dropped by 25% after announcing it expects to reach the production “bubble point” at its flagship Lancaster field as early as the first quarter of next year.