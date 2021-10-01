Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / World

News in Pictures – 1 October 2021

By Louise Gowans
October 1, 2021, 4:00 pm
People walk past Luke Jerram's In Memoriam, a powerful and significant art installation, created in memorial to the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, after it was installed in Bristol's College Green. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

 

Special forces soldiers march in a military parade marking the 61st anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule in the Cypriot capital Nicosia. AP Photo/Philippos Christou
A group of judges pose for a photo outside the west door of Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the annual Judges Service, which marks the start of the new legal year. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire,
People walk past Luke Jerram’s In Memoriam, a powerful and significant art installation, created in memorial to the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, after it was installed in Bristol’s College Green. The installation, which will be open to the public from 1st-17th October, is made up of over 100 flags made from NHS hospital bed sheets. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) at the Balmoral Estate.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Girl And Balloon during a photocall at Christie’s, London, a major Banksy artwork which will be included in the upcoming 20th/21st Century: Evening Sale including Thinking Italian. The piece has a sale estimate of £2.5-3.5 million. Ian West/PA Wire
Veronica Ryan unveils the first permanent UK public artwork dedicated to the Windrush Generation at Narrow Way Square, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Indian women in traditional attire practice Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Hindu festival of Navratri in Ahmadabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Motorists queue for fuel at an ESSO petrol station in Ashford, Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, helps to make a<br />‘Duke of Rothesay’ cocktail during a visit to Johnnie Walker Princes Street to officially open the new global visitor experience in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

 

