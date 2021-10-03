Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – 3 October 2021

By Louise Gowans
October 3, 2021, 4:00 pm
People look on as the BR Standard Class 4MT no. 76017 makes it's way from Arlesford towards Ropley on the Mid Hants Railway. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Runners cross over Tower Bridge during the Virgin Money London Marathon.  Steven Paston/PA Wire.<img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3241200" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/10/Migration-Libya-Italy_40879298-846x564.jpg" alt="" width="840" height="560"/>The Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove is seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, as it prepares to rescue persons from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, AP Photo/Renata Brito
Social media star Trisha Lewis (left) led the 10,000-steps-a-day StepTember Challenge for charity Debra Ireland, in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, with Debra’s patient ambassador Emma Fogarty (in wheelchair), Georgina Herlihy, Emma’s PA (right), and Michelle Reynolds, head of fundraising and marketing, Debra Ireland. Michael Scully/PA Wire
People look on as the BR Standard Class 4MT no. 76017 makes it’s way from Arlesford towards Ropley on the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, a 19th-century steam train heritage line in Hampshire, during day 3 of Autumn Steam Gala. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off a a picture he painted during a class at the HideOut Youth Zone, in Manchester which he visited with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Today is the first day of the Conservative Party’s annual conference . Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Phil Sesemann crosses the line to finish 7th in the Men’s elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon. Yui Mok/PA Wire.
A child in a bacon costume runs under Pigasus as Tyler Jacques pumps the gas during the Twilight Twinkle Glow on the first night of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Nadav Soroker/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
Celtic fans outside Pittodrie stadium for the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk.  Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Members of the Bournemouth Sea Dippers take part in an early morning group swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

