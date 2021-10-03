News in Pictures – 3 October 2021

Chevron foe and TikTok hero Steven Donziger gets six months in jail Steven Donziger, the disbarred lawyer who once won an $8.6 billion judgment against Chevron over contamination of the Amazon rain forest, was sentenced to six months in jail for defying court orders.

Petrofac and Serious Fraud Office fight over fine after guilty bribery plea The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has said Petrofac should face a $209million (£154m) fine for pleading guilty to seven bribery offenses, about double what the company said it can afford at a London court hearing.

Oil may hit $100 this winter and spur economic crisis, BofA says The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America.