In pictures: the news today

Vietnam wins big offshore wind construction deal Vietnam has won a key deal to build two substations for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan. The contract award, announced today, marks the largest offshore substation deal for a Taiwanese project to date, and the first in Vietnam.

Ocean Infinity continues deal mania with Red Rock move Ocean Infinity has bought Red Rock, a technology company that supports autonomous port operations.

Japanese oil major buys renewable energy firm for $1.8bn Japan’s biggest refiner, Eneos Holdings (TYO:5020), said yesterday it would buy Japan Renewable Energy (JRE) for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to expand its low-carbon business. Significantly, the move marks the first major acquisition of a big renewable energy firm by an established Japanese oil wholesaler.