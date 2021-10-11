In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross October 11, 2021, 4:15 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 4:22 pm A cargo Boeing 777 of China Southern Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Shanghai is silhouetted against the Sun with a Sun spot, a result of solar activity, over the village of Podolye, Russia. Picture by AP. Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (second right) meets with the three Baltic Foreign Ministers Edgars Rinkvis (left), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia and Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania at Chevening House in Kent. Picture by PA. Garda inspector John Fitzgrald holds a media briefing at a search a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob who disappeared over 20 years ago. Picture by PA. Climate activists dressed in black and wearing skeletal masks drag a mocked-up fishing trawler through Dublin, Ireland, as they call for the Irish Government to take action against over-fishing. Picture by PA. A statue of Prime Minister Boris Johnson splattered with oil as campaigners from Greenpeace demonstrate Downing Street, London, against the Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland. Picture by PA. In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuer workers fortify a temporary dyke against the flooding at the Lianbo Village in Hejin City, in northern China’s Shanxi Province. Picture by AP. A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by PA. Visitors looking at two types of floating machines – called aerobes, which are filled with helium, propelled by rotors and powered by a small battery pack, and respond to different elements of their environment – during the Tate Modern press view in London, for the Hyundai Commission, undertaken by Anicka Yi. Picture by PA. Runners and riders in action as they compete at Wolverhampton racecourse. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Covid-19 report: Minister defends Government handling of pandemic Scott Begbie: Aberdeen finally has a cultural quarter – now let’s all use it Rev Susan Brown: We have to talk less and do more about climate change Battle of the Brits Aberdeen: Be a winner with Judy, Andy and Jamie Murray