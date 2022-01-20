Cauliflowers, Banksy and a puppy called Alfie: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post January 20, 2022, 5:02 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Andy Murray during his second round match at day four of the Australian Open, Melbourne Park. James Gourley/Shutterstock Studio director Adam Finlay below ‘Earth Calls’, a colourful projection of images displayed in the roof space of Trinity Apse in Chalmers Close off the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, which is this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay ‘Message from the Skies’. Against the background of the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow, Message from the Skies provides the poetic and artistic response of three Scottish writers to the climate emergency and runs from 19-25 January 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Cauliflowers are harvested by workers at TH Clements vegetable growers near Holbeach in Lincolnshire, as half a million heads that flowered too late for Christmas are to be sold at a reduced rate from January to manage the surplus. British retailers had to import the vegetables from France and Spain to meet festive demand as a lack of cold nights in August and September delayed the growth of the brassica in the UK. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Three of Banksy’s most recognisable artworks from Robbie Williams’s collection will make their auction debut this spring. The pieces Girl With Balloon, Kissing Coppers, and Vandalised Oils (Choppers) will be up for sale in the first edition of Sotheby’s The Now Evening Auction in London on March 2. The artworks by anonymous street artist Banksy, who hails from Bristol, are estimated to be worth millions of pounds each. Joshua White/PA Wire Commuters on London Bridge make their way into offices during the morning rush hour after advice to work from home was dropped on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As a result of the move, people are no longer required to work from home where possible, while face masks will no longer be needed in places such as shops and on public transport from next Thursday. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner and Anatol Yusef as Frank Sinatra during a photocall for AVA: The Secret Conversations at Riverside Studios in London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire The breath of a fallow buck is seen on a sunny winter morning in Dublin’s Phoenix park. Brian Lawless/PA Wire The Duchess of Cornwall makes a speech during a reception for the Anne Frank Trust at the InterContinental London, Park Lane, London. Chris Jackson/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet new ‘therapy puppy’ Alfie, an apricot cockapoo during a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital, in Lancashire, to learn about the challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and to understand how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce. James Glossop/The Times/PA Wire Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ashling’s murder raises questions about attitudes towards women – funeral told Burning of the Clavie 2022: In Pictures Funeral of Ashling Murphy under way in Co Offaly TV presenter Dan Walker defends BBC licence fee – it’s ’43p per day’