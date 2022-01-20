Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cauliflowers, Banksy and a puppy called Alfie: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 20, 2022, 5:02 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Andy Murray during his second round match at day four of the Australian Open, Melbourne Park. James Gourley/Shutterstock
Studio director Adam Finlay below ‘Earth Calls’, a colourful projection of images displayed in the roof space of Trinity Apse in Chalmers Close off the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, which is this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay ‘Message from the Skies’. Against the background of the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow, Message from the Skies provides the poetic and artistic response of three Scottish writers to the climate emergency and runs from 19-25 January 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Cauliflowers are harvested by workers at TH Clements vegetable growers near Holbeach in Lincolnshire, as half a million heads that flowered too late for Christmas are to be sold at a reduced rate from January to manage the surplus. British retailers had to import the vegetables from France and Spain to meet festive demand as a lack of cold nights in August and September delayed the growth of the brassica in the UK. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Three of Banksy’s most recognisable artworks from Robbie Williams’s collection will make their auction debut this spring. The pieces Girl With Balloon, Kissing Coppers, and Vandalised Oils (Choppers) will be up for sale in the first edition of Sotheby’s The Now Evening Auction in London on March 2. The artworks by anonymous street artist Banksy, who hails from Bristol, are estimated to be worth millions of pounds each. Joshua White/PA Wire
Commuters on London Bridge make their way into offices during the morning rush hour after advice to work from home was dropped on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As a result of the move, people are no longer required to work from home where possible, while face masks will no longer be needed in places such as shops and on public transport from next Thursday. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner and Anatol Yusef as Frank Sinatra during a photocall for AVA: The Secret Conversations at Riverside Studios in London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The breath of a fallow buck is seen on a sunny winter morning in Dublin’s Phoenix park. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cornwall makes a speech during a reception for the Anne Frank Trust at the InterContinental London, Park Lane, London. Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet new ‘therapy puppy’ Alfie, an apricot cockapoo during a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital, in Lancashire, to learn about the challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and to understand how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce. James Glossop/The Times/PA Wire
Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

 

