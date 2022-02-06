Northern lights over Dundee and the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II: Sunday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby February 6, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 3:41 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. The Queen’s Guard: F Company Scots Guards take part in the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, London, on the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. PAaron Chown/PA Wire A local resident throws a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign “Don’t panic! Get ready!” close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia has denied any plans of attacking Ukraine, but urged the U.S. and its allies to provide a binding pledge that they won’t accept Ukraine into NATO, won’t deploy offensive weapons, and will roll back NATO deployments to Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO have rejected the demands. Photo by AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Nils van der Poel of Sweden competes during the men’s 5,000m final of speed skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing Olympic Winter Games, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock A parent helps her child to write on the walls of Saraswati temple during the Saraswati puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Basantapanchami, or Saraswati Puja, is a day for students to worship Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning. Young children are also given their first reading and writing lesson on this day. Photo by Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/Shutterstock People protest against the killing of 24-year-old Congolese refugee Moise Kabagambe in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kabagambe was beaten to death by three men after an argument in Rio de Janeiro on January 24, 2022. Photo by Cris Faga/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A Nepalese Newar girls poses for a photo in front of Bhaktapur Durbar Square after taking part in Bel Bibaha or Ehee rituals in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Pre adolescent girls from Newar community get married thrice, the first to the Bel or holy fruit, second is the marriage with the Sun and the third a real husband. Photo by Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The night sky seen from Clatto Reservoir showing the Northern lights (aurora borealis) and the Milky Way on Friday night. Photo by Malcolm Smith Leo Santa Cruz and Kennan Carbajal ‘Thurman vs Barrios’ PPV Fight Main Event, Boxing, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo by Scott Kirkland/Fox Sports/Pictur/Shutterstock Austria’s Mika Vermeulen, Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave and Czech Republic’s Michal Nova in action during the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon on day two of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, Beijing, China. Photo by Henrik Schmidt/PA Wire via DPA Niklas Mattsson of Sweden competes during the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock UK cyclist Ben Moore competes during the RedBull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022 Downhill race in the iconic Monserrate tourist attraction in Bogota, Colombia. Photo by David Ospina/LongVisual via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Dragon Dancers perform in celebration of the Lunar New Year during the annual Flushing Lunar New Year Parade in Flushing, New York. This year is considered as the year of the Tiger. Photo by Andrew Schwartz Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close