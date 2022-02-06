Northern lights over Dundee and the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern lights over Dundee and the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
February 6, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 3:41 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

The Queen’s Guard: F Company Scots Guards take part in the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, London, on the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. PAaron Chown/PA Wire
A local resident throws a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign “Don’t panic! Get ready!” close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia has denied any plans of attacking Ukraine, but urged the U.S. and its allies to provide a binding pledge that they won’t accept Ukraine into NATO, won’t deploy offensive weapons, and will roll back NATO deployments to Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO have rejected the demands.  Photo by AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Nils van der Poel of Sweden competes during the men’s 5,000m final of speed skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing Olympic Winter Games, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A parent helps her child to write on the walls of Saraswati temple during the Saraswati puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Basantapanchami, or Saraswati Puja, is a day for students to worship Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning. Young children are also given their first reading and writing lesson on this day. Photo by Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
People protest against the killing of 24-year-old Congolese refugee Moise Kabagambe in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kabagambe was beaten to death by three men after an argument in Rio de Janeiro on January 24, 2022. Photo by Cris Faga/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A Nepalese Newar girls poses for a photo in front of Bhaktapur Durbar Square after taking part in Bel Bibaha or Ehee rituals in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Pre adolescent girls from Newar community get married thrice, the first to the Bel or holy fruit, second is the marriage with the Sun and the third a real husband. Photo by Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The night sky seen from Clatto Reservoir showing the Northern lights (aurora borealis) and the Milky Way on Friday night. Photo by Malcolm Smith
Leo Santa Cruz and Kennan Carbajal ‘Thurman vs Barrios’ PPV Fight Main Event, Boxing, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo by Scott Kirkland/Fox Sports/Pictur/Shutterstock
Austria’s Mika Vermeulen, Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave and Czech Republic’s Michal Nova in action during the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon on day two of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, Beijing, China. Photo by Henrik Schmidt/PA Wire via DPA
Niklas Mattsson of Sweden competes during the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
UK cyclist Ben Moore competes during the RedBull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022 Downhill race in the iconic Monserrate tourist attraction in Bogota, Colombia. Photo by David Ospina/LongVisual via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Dragon Dancers perform in celebration of the Lunar New Year during the annual Flushing Lunar New Year Parade in Flushing, New York. This year is considered as the year of the Tiger. Photo by Andrew Schwartz

 

