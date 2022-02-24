Ukraine – Russia latest: War protestors in Russia arrested and Ukraine confirms dozens of deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Ukraine – Russia latest: War protestors in Russia arrested and Ukraine confirms dozens of deaths

By Live Team
February 24, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 10:17 pm
Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain “will not just look away” after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister has pledged to unite with allies to respond with a massive package of sanctions designed to “hobble the Russian economy” – and said the world cannot stand by to allow the freedom of Ukraine to be “snuffed out”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also called for the world to unit and help Ukraine defend itself and resist Russian aggression.

She said: “This is a critical juncture in history, perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War.”

Mr Johnson addressed the nation early, and will speak at the Commons tonight.

The latest headlines from throughout the day can be found below and will be updated as developments unfold:

