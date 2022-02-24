Ukraine – Russia latest: War protestors in Russia arrested and Ukraine confirms dozens of deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain “will not just look away” after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister has pledged to unite with allies to respond with a massive package of sanctions designed to “hobble the Russian economy” – and said the world cannot stand by to allow the freedom of Ukraine to be “snuffed out”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also called for the world to unit and help Ukraine defend itself and resist Russian aggression.

She said: “This is a critical juncture in history, perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War.”

Mr Johnson addressed the nation early, and will speak at the Commons tonight.

The latest headlines from throughout the day can be found below and will be updated as developments unfold: