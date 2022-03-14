Prayers for Ukraine: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Prayers for Ukraine: Monday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
March 14, 2022, 3:54 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A woman prepares to fly a kite at the Redondo Beach in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Thousands of people on Sunday gathered at the Redondo Beach Pier in Los Angeles for its 48th Annual Festival of the Kite. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A firefighter hugs an elderly woman after evacuation from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP
Soldiers and residents pray as the Russian invasion rages in their country at Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Two young brothers aged just nine and seven, led a line-up of first aid heroes who were recognised at the prestigious St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards held in Glasgow on Friday 11 March. Callum (9) and Fraser McAteer (7), from Chapleton, won the title of Young First Aid Heroes at the event, in light of their amazing actions which saved the life of their two-year-old baby sister, Erica, when she choked on a coin. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Sailors of a fishing boat, maintain the nets at the Port of Molfetta, Italy. The average price of diesel fuel for fishing has increased by + 90% compared to last year. This forces fishing vessels to sail at a loss or cut their exits and favouring imports of foreign fish. Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tunisians wearing traditional costumes celebrate the National day of the traditional dress and crafts in Tunis. During the event, which is organized by Tunisia’s Heritage Association, Tunisians commemorate their history, their heritage, and handicraft. This year participants began the march from Madrasa Slimania, the historical Islamic madrasa from the Ottoman era in the old city of Tunis, heading towards the Statue of Ibn Khaldun in Place de L’Independance. Photo by Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
People fleeing the Russian invasion rest at the central train station in Lviv, Ukraine. The refugee exodus is the largest in Europe since WWII. Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Palestinian Muslims pilgrims gather in the Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip before going to the Rafah crossing border between Gaza Strip and Egypt. For the first time in two-year hundreds, Palestinian Muslims from the Gaza Strip will be able to perform the religious rituals of Umrah in the sacred city of Mecca. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
Army engineers take part in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers’ Exercise IRON CHALLENGE at Longmoor Training Camp in Liss, Hampshire. The exercise is designed to advance 200 students, recently recruited soldiers who as a Class 3 Craftsmen have the basic knowledge and qualification in their chosen trades, to go on to become Class 2 and 1. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A view of outboard engines and small boats stored at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. Boats and engines are stored at the site following being intercepted in The Channel by Border Force as attempts to make the crossing continue. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Palestinian woman Reham Shurab makes a traditional lantern, called a “fanous” used as a decoration to celebrate the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]