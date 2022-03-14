Prayers for Ukraine: Monday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby March 14, 2022, 3:54 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A woman prepares to fly a kite at the Redondo Beach in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Thousands of people on Sunday gathered at the Redondo Beach Pier in Los Angeles for its 48th Annual Festival of the Kite. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock A firefighter hugs an elderly woman after evacuation from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP Soldiers and residents pray as the Russian invasion rages in their country at Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Two young brothers aged just nine and seven, led a line-up of first aid heroes who were recognised at the prestigious St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards held in Glasgow on Friday 11 March. Callum (9) and Fraser McAteer (7), from Chapleton, won the title of Young First Aid Heroes at the event, in light of their amazing actions which saved the life of their two-year-old baby sister, Erica, when she choked on a coin. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock Sailors of a fishing boat, maintain the nets at the Port of Molfetta, Italy. The average price of diesel fuel for fishing has increased by + 90% compared to last year. This forces fishing vessels to sail at a loss or cut their exits and favouring imports of foreign fish. Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Tunisians wearing traditional costumes celebrate the National day of the traditional dress and crafts in Tunis. During the event, which is organized by Tunisia’s Heritage Association, Tunisians commemorate their history, their heritage, and handicraft. This year participants began the march from Madrasa Slimania, the historical Islamic madrasa from the Ottoman era in the old city of Tunis, heading towards the Statue of Ibn Khaldun in Place de L’Independance. Photo by Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock People fleeing the Russian invasion rest at the central train station in Lviv, Ukraine. The refugee exodus is the largest in Europe since WWII. Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Palestinian Muslims pilgrims gather in the Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip before going to the Rafah crossing border between Gaza Strip and Egypt. For the first time in two-year hundreds, Palestinian Muslims from the Gaza Strip will be able to perform the religious rituals of Umrah in the sacred city of Mecca. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock Army engineers take part in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers’ Exercise IRON CHALLENGE at Longmoor Training Camp in Liss, Hampshire. The exercise is designed to advance 200 students, recently recruited soldiers who as a Class 3 Craftsmen have the basic knowledge and qualification in their chosen trades, to go on to become Class 2 and 1. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire A view of outboard engines and small boats stored at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. Boats and engines are stored at the site following being intercepted in The Channel by Border Force as attempts to make the crossing continue. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Palestinian woman Reham Shurab makes a traditional lantern, called a “fanous” used as a decoration to celebrate the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close