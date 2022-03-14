Belladrum festival founder arrives at Ukraine border with pizza van to feed refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Belladrum festival founder arrives at Ukraine border with pizza van to feed refugees

By Lauren Robertson
March 14, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 5:26 pm
The Belladrum team ready to bring pizza to the border.
The Belladrum team ready to bring pizza to the border.

The founder of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has arrived at the border between Poland and Ukraine with a pizza van to feed refugees.

Joe Gibbs, his son Eion and daughter Jeanie have set up camp around 150ft from the border to help feed those fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 

The trio brought with them The Auld Smokey pizza van, a converted Land Rover, and a Mercedes van packed full of supplies which will also act as their sleeping quarters at the border.

People from across the Highlands helped get them there. Lewis Lilburn from Lentran, west of Inverness, loaned them Auld Smokey and Quentin Stevens of Storehouse of Foulis prepared it for the journey.

Fred and Soph Swift of South Clunes Farm, near Belladrum, loaned them the van and Aird Motors in Beauly saw that it sailed through its MOT in time for them to head for the border.

Mr Gibbs is joining his brother-in-law, David Fox-Pitt, at the border. It was Mr Fox-Pitt’s idea to set up a food outlet at the Medyka border crossing into the south east of Poland.

It has been made possible through donations to Siobhan’s Trust, which is still collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Fox-Pitt said: “I was moved to take action and offer practical help in these tragic circumstances.

“We look forward to the arrival of the Bella team but despite the generators and portaloos this is no festival.

“Thank you to those that have already donated www.siobhanstrust.uk, with financial support we can use our little field kitchen as a catalyst alongside existing charities and volunteers already operating in this small polish community.”

