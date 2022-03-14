Belladrum festival founder arrives at Ukraine border with pizza van to feed refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The founder of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has arrived at the border between Poland and Ukraine with a pizza van to feed refugees.

Joe Gibbs, his son Eion and daughter Jeanie have set up camp around 150ft from the border to help feed those fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The trio brought with them The Auld Smokey pizza van, a converted Land Rover, and a Mercedes van packed full of supplies which will also act as their sleeping quarters at the border.

People from across the Highlands helped get them there. Lewis Lilburn from Lentran, west of Inverness, loaned them Auld Smokey and Quentin Stevens of Storehouse of Foulis prepared it for the journey.

Fred and Soph Swift of South Clunes Farm, near Belladrum, loaned them the van and Aird Motors in Beauly saw that it sailed through its MOT in time for them to head for the border.

Mr Gibbs is joining his brother-in-law, David Fox-Pitt, at the border. It was Mr Fox-Pitt’s idea to set up a food outlet at the Medyka border crossing into the south east of Poland.

It has been made possible through donations to Siobhan’s Trust, which is still collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Fox-Pitt said: “I was moved to take action and offer practical help in these tragic circumstances.

“We look forward to the arrival of the Bella team but despite the generators and portaloos this is no festival.

“Thank you to those that have already donated www.siobhanstrust.uk, with financial support we can use our little field kitchen as a catalyst alongside existing charities and volunteers already operating in this small polish community.”