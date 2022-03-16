A day at the races and elephant physio: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post March 16, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:51 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. New York’s excluded workers marched 150-miles to Albany from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office in New York City, calling on elected officials to provide an additional $3 billion in funding to expand the social safety net for an estimated 175,000 workers who kept the city running during the pandemic, New York, United States. Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 7-year-old Olona in an Old World War II shelter where she and her mother and sister go every time the sirens sound in the city of Mykolaiv for fear of bombing. The town is key to the Russian Troops’ advance towards Odessa, Ukraine. Bruno Thevenin/SIPA/Shutterstock With the current Guinness world record for the most expensive bottle of gin standing at £3,800,<br />the eight litre Silent Pool special edition is expected to blow the current record away at an<br />auction starting price of £30,000, London. PinPep/Shutterstock Racegoers arriving on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Steven Paston/PA Wire for the Jockey Club. Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, checks the injured leg of Asian elephant “Longlong” in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Centre has successfully rescued more than 20 wild Asian elephants since its establishment in 2008. Xinhua/Shutterstock Artists dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha perform during the ‘Fag Mahotsav’ celebrations, ahead of the Holi festival, at Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Vishal Bhatnagar /Shutterstock American-Irish actor John C. Reilly during a photocall for St. Patrick’s Festival International at The Gravity Bar in The Guinness Storehouse, Dublin. Reilly will appear in the national St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on March 17, alongside Grand Marshal’s Paralympic gold medal swimmer Ellen Keane and Olympic gold medal boxer Kellie Harrington. Brian Lawless/PA Wire A Rhandi Rahm suit and cloak worn by Billy Porter at the 2019 Golden Globes in New York, styled by Sam Ratelle is part of a new exhibit at the V&A ‘Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear’, London. Jeff Gilbert/Shutterstock Sand blown across from the Sahara desert in North Africa leaves the sky over southern Spain looking brown, Zamora, Spain. Manuel Balles/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close