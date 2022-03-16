A day at the races and elephant physio: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

A day at the races and elephant physio: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 16, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:51 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

New York’s excluded workers marched 150-miles to Albany from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office in New York City, calling on elected officials to provide an additional $3 billion in funding to expand the social safety net for an estimated 175,000 workers who kept the city running during the pandemic, New York, United States. Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
7-year-old Olona in an Old World War II shelter where she and her mother and sister go every time the sirens sound in the city of Mykolaiv for fear of bombing. The town is key to the Russian Troops’ advance towards Odessa, Ukraine. Bruno Thevenin/SIPA/Shutterstock
With the current Guinness world record for the most expensive bottle of gin standing at £3,800,<br />the eight litre Silent Pool special edition is expected to blow the current record away at an<br />auction starting price of £30,000, London. PinPep/Shutterstock
Racegoers arriving on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.  Steven Paston/PA Wire for the Jockey Club.
Xu Yunfeng, a wildlife conservation worker, checks the injured leg of Asian elephant “Longlong” in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. The Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Centre has successfully rescued more than 20 wild Asian elephants since its establishment in 2008. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Artists dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha perform during the ‘Fag Mahotsav’ celebrations, ahead of the Holi festival, at Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Vishal Bhatnagar /Shutterstock
American-Irish actor John C. Reilly during a photocall for St. Patrick’s Festival International at The Gravity Bar in The Guinness Storehouse, Dublin. Reilly will appear in the national St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on March 17, alongside Grand Marshal’s Paralympic gold medal swimmer Ellen Keane and Olympic gold medal boxer Kellie Harrington. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A Rhandi Rahm suit and cloak worn by Billy Porter at the 2019 Golden Globes in New York, styled by Sam Ratelle is part of a new exhibit at the V&A ‘Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear’, London. Jeff Gilbert/Shutterstock
Sand blown across from the Sahara desert in North Africa leaves the sky over southern Spain looking brown, Zamora, Spain. Manuel Balles/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. Shutterstock

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]