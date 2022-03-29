A Prince’s memorial and Scots in Vienna: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post March 29, 2022, 3:55 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A person holds an LGBTQ+ and trans pride flag while demonstrating outside the Rectory of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City, after the Forum “Necessary clarifications on the categories Sex and Gender” was held on 24 March, where transphobic, racist, homophobic and misogynist comments and speeches were made. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Royal fan John Loughrey waits for the arrivals for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Palestinian fishermen work at Gaza City’s main port, on March 29 2022. Fishing is a major source of revenue for the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Israel, which maintains a blockade on Gaza strip, has over the years placed limits on how far Gazan fishermen can go to fish. APAImages/ Shutterstock Veterinary doctor Jakob Kotowicz, left, and his assistant treat a broken leg of a dog in a water bath at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. Amid the exodus of more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees to Poland who fled the Russian invasion are the pet lovers who could not leave their animals behind. The evacuation of the animals was dangerous but was made possible due to the efforts and cooperation of several animal rights groups and Ukrainian refugees. AP Photo/Sergei Grits A mural by local artist John Culshaw (pictured) of Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, Anfield Road, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Workers sort through colourful piles of fabrics ready to be made into garments in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. The workers are sorting and selecting the fabrics according to colour, quality and the demand of the buyers. The fabrics are generally used in apparel manufacturing process. They are piled up for sorting and grading as well as to dry in the sun with moisture being removed from the dying process. Joy Saha/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Scotland fans in Vienna ahead of an International Friendly between Austria and Scotland at the Ernst-Happel-Station. Vienna, Austria. Craig Williamson / SNS Group A view of the Surfing Museum inside the red lighthouse in Nazare, Portugal. Nazaré, specifically Praia do Norte or North Beach, is famous for the biggest surfable waves on the planet. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of York leaving after a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire A girl walks into a deep cracks field after collecting drinking water from a pond near mangrove forest Sundarban in Satkhira, Bangladesh. Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Oscars drama and painted hearts: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close