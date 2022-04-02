Surfers brave the cold: Saturday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles April 2, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 6:10 pm Surfers on Tynemouth beach on the North East coast, as more wintry weather is on the way this weekend. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on April 2. Saturday’s news in pictures. Muslim women perform an evening prayer called ‘tarawih’ that marks the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China. Xinhua/Shutterstock Protesters have blocked access to the Titan Truck Park in Grays, Essex, where they claim to have constructed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals. The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects. Just Stop Oil/PA Wire The letter V, the Russian forces emblem, is seen on a blown Russian tank turret in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine. At least ten Russian tanks were destroyed in the fighting two days ago in Dmytrivka. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, third from right, reviews the honor guard as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski Soldiers carry the coffins of 39-year-old junior sergeant, Pohylenko Dmytro, and 40-year-old Senior lieutenant, Oliynyk Dmytro, during their funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, in the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty A child is wrapped in the Ukraine flag during a protest rally against Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary. AP Photo/Petr David Josek A Hindu devotee lights lamps inside the historical Baba Sidh Goria temple on the first day of the Navratri, or nine nights festival, in Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand Women dressed in traditional attire dance during a procession to mark Gudi Padwa, or the Marathi new year, in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade A polar bear’s first snow and a very hungry caterpillar: Friday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close