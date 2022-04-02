Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at costly call by referee John Beaton in 2-2 draw at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at costly call by referee John Beaton in 2-2 draw at Dundee

By Sean Wallace
April 2, 2022, 6:16 pm
Dundee's Danny Mullen scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen at Dens Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists referee John Beaton got a key decision wrong in the build up to Dundee’s first goal in a 2-2 draw.

Frustrated boss Goodwin reckons the whistler’s decision cost the Dons a much needed win in the battle for a top six spot.

Goodwin says Dundee should never have had the chance to score as Lewis Ferguson was fouled by Charlie Adam in the build up to the goal.

The Dons boss insists Adam caught Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm in the build up to the leveller.

He reckons it should have been a free kick to the Dons and a potential booking for Adam.

Instead whistler Beaton awarded a free-kick to Dundee which Adam flighted in for Jordan McGhee to net.

The Reds’ top six bid suffered a blow when twice squandering a lead to draw with bottom side Dundee.

Goodwin’s Reds are two points adrift of sixth placed Hibs with just one game remaining before the split.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the large travelling support after the 2-2 draw at Dundee.

Aberdeen’s top six fate is out of their hands ahead of the final pre-split game at home to Ross County on Saturday.

Goodwin said: “I have serious questions about the build up to the first goal for Dundee.

“I don’t like pointing the finger at individual players but I think on this occasion Charlie Adam caught Lewis Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm.

“John Beaton has a great view of it.

“He has to see it. I could see it from where I was and he had a similar angle to me.

“It was a very simple decision and it should have been a free kick to us.

“Five seconds later Dundee get the foul and unfortunately the ball ends up in the back of our net.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee celebrates as he makes it 1-1 against Aberdeen.

“I don’t understand how he could miss it because he has the best view on the whole pitch.

“It wasn’t just once. Charlie pushed away with his hand and caught Lewis then did it again a split second later.

“It was a very simple decision and it should have been a free kick and possibly a yellow card for Charlie.”

Aberdeen fans sold out their allocation for the clash against Dundee at Dens Park.

Backed by 3,500 travelling fans

The Reds were cheered on by a 3,500 strong travelling Red Army.

Aberdeen went ahead through a superb striker by right back Calvin Ramsay.

McGhee netted the controversial leveller.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay celebrates with Declan Gallagher (l) after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee at Dens Park.

Then in the 81st minute Ross McCrorie fired home an impressive finish to send the Reds on course for a much needed win.

However Danny Mullen delivered a hammer blow to Aberdeen’s top six hopes with a late leveller in the 86th minute.

 

