Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at costly call by referee John Beaton in 2-2 draw at Dundee

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists referee John Beaton got a key decision wrong in the build up to Dundee’s first goal in a 2-2 draw.

Frustrated boss Goodwin reckons the whistler’s decision cost the Dons a much needed win in the battle for a top six spot.

Goodwin says Dundee should never have had the chance to score as Lewis Ferguson was fouled by Charlie Adam in the build up to the goal.

The Dons boss insists Adam caught Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm in the build up to the leveller.

He reckons it should have been a free kick to the Dons and a potential booking for Adam.

Instead whistler Beaton awarded a free-kick to Dundee which Adam flighted in for Jordan McGhee to net.

The Reds’ top six bid suffered a blow when twice squandering a lead to draw with bottom side Dundee.

Goodwin’s Reds are two points adrift of sixth placed Hibs with just one game remaining before the split.

Aberdeen’s top six fate is out of their hands ahead of the final pre-split game at home to Ross County on Saturday.

Goodwin said: “I have serious questions about the build up to the first goal for Dundee.

“I don’t like pointing the finger at individual players but I think on this occasion Charlie Adam caught Lewis Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm.

“John Beaton has a great view of it.

“He has to see it. I could see it from where I was and he had a similar angle to me.

“It was a very simple decision and it should have been a free kick to us.

“Five seconds later Dundee get the foul and unfortunately the ball ends up in the back of our net.

“I don’t understand how he could miss it because he has the best view on the whole pitch.

“It wasn’t just once. Charlie pushed away with his hand and caught Lewis then did it again a split second later.

“It was a very simple decision and it should have been a free kick and possibly a yellow card for Charlie.”

Backed by 3,500 travelling fans

The Reds were cheered on by a 3,500 strong travelling Red Army.

Aberdeen went ahead through a superb striker by right back Calvin Ramsay.

McGhee netted the controversial leveller.

Then in the 81st minute Ross McCrorie fired home an impressive finish to send the Reds on course for a much needed win.

However Danny Mullen delivered a hammer blow to Aberdeen’s top six hopes with a late leveller in the 86th minute.