The day Tom Stoltman swapped metal bars for football boots – all in aid of Soccer Aid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The World’s Strongest Man has taken on some of the best footballers in the world – as a goalkeeper. And won!

There is no stopping Tom Stoltman, 28, as he continues on his streak of greatness after taking on some of the best footballers in the world at their own game.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 took place earlier tonight at the London Stadium.

At full time it was two goals each – so it went to a nail biting finish on the penalty spot.

Tom, a huge Rangers Fan, was the goalkeeper for the World X1 with the strongest nerve when it came to the penalty shootout.

🏆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆 For the sixth time in Soccer Aid history, the World XI lift the trophy 🌍 pic.twitter.com/5jv3KEMlMV — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 12, 2022

In a game where the score stayed level – it was a nail biting penalty shoot out in front of the 60,000 strong crowd.

Singer Tom Grennan put England’s first penalty over the bar, before Tom saved Howard’s effort, keeping the score at 2-0.

Mark Wright scored past Tom to make it 3-1, but comedian Lee Mack netted the ball for a 4-1 victory.

Our man of the match

Tom is being touted as the man who saved the day and secured the win for the rest of the world versus England.

Tonight’s fundraising total stands at £15,673,728 – surpassing last year’s total and now standing alone as the most money raised by a single Soccer Aid event.

This is quality! 💫 No wonder @Redknapp wanted him in his Soccer Aid England team this year. 💪 𝙍𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 in the comments👇#SoccerAid 💙 @UNICEF_uk pic.twitter.com/t0tZ8i2P8b — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 12, 2022

While the majority of footballers in the world’s top clubs might be able to run the hind legs off Tom, there is no doubt, that he would be able to lift two in each arm and barely be out of puff.

The Invergordon champion – who along with his brother Luke – have taken on the world’s strongest men and won, so a game of football was easy peasy for the Highlander.

The match featured a variety of other famous faces, including former One Direction singer Liam Payne who captained England and Usain Bolt who captained the World XI, of which Tom was the sharpest member.

Alex Brooker, Lucien Laviscount and Arsene Wenger all make their debuts while Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Gary Neville, Fara Williams and Chunkz will make their return to the pitch for 2022.

In the dugout, Harry Redknapp and Vicky McClure will joined forces to manage the England team and the Soccer Aid World XI FC team will be managed by Arsène Wenger and Idris Elba.

Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams sung his ballad Angels in front of 60,000 fans during half-time at the star-studded match.