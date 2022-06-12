The day Tom Stoltman swapped metal bars for football boots – all in aid of Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The day Tom Stoltman swapped metal bars for football boots – all in aid of Soccer Aid

By Louise Glen
June 12, 2022, 11:38 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 11:42 pm
Rest of the World XI beat England on penalties in the annual Soccer Aid match which raised more than £15million for UNICEF at The London Stadium Picture by Zac Goodwin/PA.
The World’s Strongest Man has taken on some of the best footballers in the world – as a goalkeeper. And won!

There is no stopping Tom Stoltman, 28, as he continues on his streak of greatness after taking on some of the best footballers in the world at their own game.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 took place earlier tonight at the London Stadium.

At full time it was two goals each – so it went to a nail biting finish on the penalty spot.

Tom, a huge Rangers Fan, was the goalkeeper for the World X1 with the strongest nerve when it came to the penalty shootout.

Singer Tom Grennan put England’s first penalty over the bar, before Tom saved Howard’s effort, keeping the score at 2-0.

Mark Wright scored past Tom to make it 3-1, but comedian Lee Mack netted the ball for a 4-1 victory.

Our man of the match

Tom is being touted as the man who saved the day and secured the win for the rest of the world versus England.

Tonight’s fundraising total stands at £15,673,728 – surpassing last year’s total and now standing alone as the most money raised by a single Soccer Aid event.

While the majority of footballers in the world’s top clubs might be able to run the hind legs off Tom, there is no doubt, that he would be able to lift two in each arm and barely be out of puff.

The Invergordon champion – who along with his brother Luke – have taken on the world’s strongest men and won, so a game of football was easy peasy for the Highlander.

Tom Stoltman lifts the World’s Strongest Man trophy for a second time. Picture supplied by Tom Stoltman/World’s Strongest Man

The match featured a variety of other famous faces, including former One Direction singer Liam Payne who captained England and Usain Bolt who captained the World XI, of which Tom was the sharpest member.

Alex Brooker, Lucien Laviscount and Arsene Wenger all make their debuts while Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Gary Neville, Fara Williams and Chunkz will make their return to the pitch for 2022.

In the dugout, Harry Redknapp and Vicky McClure will joined forces to manage the England team and the Soccer Aid World XI FC team will be managed by Arsène Wenger and Idris Elba.

Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams sung his ballad Angels in front of 60,000 fans during half-time at the star-studded match.

 

