£2million repair bill seals fate of historic Aberdeen chapel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£2million repair bill seals fate of historic Aberdeen chapel

By Mike Merritt
June 13, 2022, 12:01 am
Bishop Hugh Gilbert has said a final decision on the future of St Mary's Chapel at Blairs will be made on September 30.
Bishop Hugh Gilbert has said a final decision on the future of St Mary's Chapel at Blairs will be made on September 30.

A historic Scottish Catholic church is facing closure after clocking up a £2million repair bill.

An architectural survey of St Mary’s Chapel at Blairs, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, has revealed a catalogue of interior and exterior defects.

The survey was carried out in December on behalf of the Blairs College Chapel Trust.

St Mary’s College was a junior seminary from 1829 to 1986. Although the surrounding land and seminary buildings were sold, the chapel has remained in use as a place of worship.

Bishop Hugh Gilbert, the Bishop of Aberdeen and chairman of the Blairs College Chapel Trust, said: “The increasing difficulty of meeting the regular running costs of St Mary’s Chapel, Blairs, as well recent identification of further significant problems within the fabric of the chapel has caused the Blairs College Chapel Trust to give careful consideration to the long-term viability of the building.

“The trust, with the help of the parish and other sources, has worked hard over many years to find funding and maintain the property as a place of worship.

St Mary’s Chapel at Blairs has been earmarked for closure. Pic: Colin Rennie/DCT

‘Catalogue of serious defects’

“Regrettably, however, rising running costs, a diminished number of parishioners and a catalogue of serious defects in the building brought to light by the recent survey make it difficult to see how the chapel can be sustained for its present purposes.”

The report suggested the estimated costs of repairs exceed £2million – a figure “beyond the means of the trust, and indeed, of the Diocese of Aberdeen”.

Although the church has capacity for up to 300 people, there are currently only about 30 who attend Mass each Sunday. Of those, 20 reside within the parish.

Bishop Hugh said: “Fortunately, St Mary’s is located in close proximity to the parishes of St Francis, Mannofield and Our Lady of Aberdeen, Kincorth, both of which are around a 15-minute drive away.

“With these considerations in mind and after due consultation, the trustees have come to the view that the building will have to close permanently.

“Given the beauty of the church and the historical connection with the former junior seminary, they are fully aware of the sadness this will cause.

“However, the trustees know that many will also understand the physical and financial realities in play here. They can also offer the reassurance that nearby parishes will be able to accommodate the needs of the parishioners without undue hardship.”

He added that no final decision, or action, will be taken until September 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]