£2million repair bill seals fate of historic Aberdeen chapel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A historic Scottish Catholic church is facing closure after clocking up a £2million repair bill.

An architectural survey of St Mary’s Chapel at Blairs, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, has revealed a catalogue of interior and exterior defects.

The survey was carried out in December on behalf of the Blairs College Chapel Trust.

St Mary’s College was a junior seminary from 1829 to 1986. Although the surrounding land and seminary buildings were sold, the chapel has remained in use as a place of worship.

Bishop Hugh Gilbert, the Bishop of Aberdeen and chairman of the Blairs College Chapel Trust, said: “The increasing difficulty of meeting the regular running costs of St Mary’s Chapel, Blairs, as well recent identification of further significant problems within the fabric of the chapel has caused the Blairs College Chapel Trust to give careful consideration to the long-term viability of the building.

“The trust, with the help of the parish and other sources, has worked hard over many years to find funding and maintain the property as a place of worship.

‘Catalogue of serious defects’

“Regrettably, however, rising running costs, a diminished number of parishioners and a catalogue of serious defects in the building brought to light by the recent survey make it difficult to see how the chapel can be sustained for its present purposes.”

The report suggested the estimated costs of repairs exceed £2million – a figure “beyond the means of the trust, and indeed, of the Diocese of Aberdeen”.

Although the church has capacity for up to 300 people, there are currently only about 30 who attend Mass each Sunday. Of those, 20 reside within the parish.

Bishop Hugh said: “Fortunately, St Mary’s is located in close proximity to the parishes of St Francis, Mannofield and Our Lady of Aberdeen, Kincorth, both of which are around a 15-minute drive away.

“With these considerations in mind and after due consultation, the trustees have come to the view that the building will have to close permanently.

“Given the beauty of the church and the historical connection with the former junior seminary, they are fully aware of the sadness this will cause.

“However, the trustees know that many will also understand the physical and financial realities in play here. They can also offer the reassurance that nearby parishes will be able to accommodate the needs of the parishioners without undue hardship.”

He added that no final decision, or action, will be taken until September 30.