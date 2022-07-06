Odds for Boris and a doctorate for Ricky Ross: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Odds for Boris and a doctorate for Ricky Ross: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
July 6, 2022, 3:43 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A girl hangs her wish on bamboo for the Tanabata Star Festival in Zojoji Temple. Every year, people write their wishes on colourful paper strips (Tanzaku) and hang them on bamboo branches as a tradition of the Tanabata Star Festival. The annual celebration commemorates the legend of two lovers separated by the Milky Way who only meet once a year on the seventh day of the seventh month. Chetna Makan
Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue after receiving a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from Glasgow Caledonian University, an honorary degree for his outstanding contribution to Scottish music and culture, and support of the GCU Archive Centre, after a ceremony at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Taoiseach Micheal Martin views the memorial to children killed during the Russian invasion at the Crucified Ukraine Exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv, as he visits the region to reiterate Irish solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities in the face of the Russian invasion. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Novice Tibetan Buddhist monks play next to a tree decorated with balloons to mark the 87th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of National Literacy Trust, cuts a birthday cake presented to her during her visit to Millbrook Primary School to officially open the new school library as part of The National Literacy Trust’s nationwide Primary School Library Alliance campaign Picture date: Tuesday July 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Finbarr Webster/PA Wire
Revellers enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or ‘Chupinazo’ of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta  in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled ‘The Sun Also Rises’, involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. Albarran/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A man puts out a chalkboard in Parliament Square, London, on the latest odds when Prime Minister Boris Johnson will leave his post and who will replace him, following the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers on Tuesday. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday after the Prime Minister was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Simona Halep celebrates victory in her quarter-final match at Day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid leaves his home in south west London following his resignation on Tuesday. Beresford Hodge/PA Wire
Sri Lankan commuters hang on to the over-crowded train as it arrives at Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has less than a day’s worth of fuel left, the energy minister said, with public transport grinding to a halt as the country’s economic crisis deepens. Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

