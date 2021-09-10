Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Bruce Morrison, unconscious charmer who won the hearts of Inverurie people, dies aged 53

By Chris Ferguson
September 10, 2021, 5:09 pm Updated: September 11, 2021, 8:36 am
Bruce Morrison
Bruce Morrison

In his 53 years living in Inverurie, Bruce Morrison, who has died suddenly won the hearts of his community with his cheery, smiley face and love of a blether.

He cared for elderly people at Inverurie Day Centre, delivered mail to council offices in the town with his pal Malcolm Cran, and helped young people with learning difficulties master computers.

Bruce himself had mild learning difficulties after birth trauma but that did not prevent him leading a productive life in a community where he was loved.

Since his death was announced on Tuesday, hundreds of tributes have been paid to Bruce.

He died on Monday but his niece, Chantelle Jamieson, said an announcement was delayed so his family could find an appropriate way of telling his friends and family.

Bruce Morrison.

Bruce was a huge Inverurie Locos fan and went to games home and away with his friend Greg Laws

The pair were known as Brucie and Gregsy at Harlaw Park and, on Saturday when Locos play Fort William, there will be a minute’s silence in Bruce’s honour.

Bruce, the son of James (Jim) and Elaine was born in Inverurie and educated at Market Place and Kellands primary schools.

Computing

He went on to Inverurie Academy where he took a particular interest in computing, and left aged 16.

Bruce’s first job was at Sorrie’s turkey farm before a spell at the fish factory in Inverurie.

After a few years, he began volunteering with Computers and Integration for the Disabled in St James’s Place, Inverurie, where he taught clients how to use computers.

However, for the majority of his adult life, Bruce worked and volunteered at Inverurie day care centre.

Transport

He answered telephones, worked in the office, served elderly people tea and coffee and saw them safely to their transport at the end of the day.

In 2015, the centre presented Bruce with a long-service award for 22 years of volunteering.

Bruce also had a mail run, taking letters and documents from Gordon House to other council premises around the town.

Bruce and his sister Nikki.

Chantelle said: “This brought him into contact with people every day and he was so sociable, the mail run could last for hours.”

Bruce was teetotal but had a big social life and loved to dance at the Drouthy Laird on a Saturday night.

“His mother said he was an unconscious charmer because he always had a lady by his side when he was dancing, but Bruce remained single. I have used that phrase a lot because it describes him well,” said Chantelle.

“He was a massive Locos fan from his earliest days. He never missed a match home and away and even on holidays he would always be looking out for their results. Bruce enjoyed life to the full and there was never a dull moment when he was around.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]