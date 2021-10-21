Peter Smith, who has died aged 81, sold sweets all across North-east

Peter Smith, who supplied sweets to hundreds of shop across the north of Scotland for several decades, has died aged 81.

He ran Dee Valley Confectionery and supplied sweets made by Dee Valley Confectioners to outlets from Aberdeen to Inverness.

Peter’s father-in-law Robert (Bobby) Jeffrey had founded the business when the sweets were produced at Rosemount, Aberdeen, and Peter joined the business around 40 years ago.

Livery

For a period, his firm operated from a distinctive lime green van with yellow lettering but later changed to plain white vehicles.

Peter was born in Aberdeen in 1940 to Alexander Smith and his wife Annie Duncan.

His father was a concierge at cinemas across the city and also had a spell working at the Royal Athenaeum when it was hotel.

Education

Peter was educated to junior secondary level and his schools included Frederick Street, Skene Street and Kaimhill.

When he left school, Peter began a four-year upholstery apprenticeship with Ideal Home, a business based in George Street, Aberdeen. He also fitted carpets in homes around the city.

In 1960, he met his future wife, Norma, at the Beach Ballroom. The couple married at North Church, King Street, Aberdeen, in October 1961 and went on to have two children, Wendy in 1962 and Michael in 1963.

Business

Around 1980, when Ideal Home changed hands, Peter took the opportunity to join his father-in-law Bobby, who had founded the confectionery sales business.

His daughter, Wendy Porter, said: “My grandfather, Bobby Jeffrey had played in the Highland League, and started the sweetie business.

“At that time, Dee Valley Confectioners had premises in Rosemount. He bought the sweets from them and sold them all around the North-east and the Highlands.

“It was mainly small, independent shops he dealt with. Although his firm had a similar name to Dee Valley Confectioners, they were separately owned.”

The lime green van with yellow livery stood out a bit too much and break-ins forced the firm to switch to unmarked vans.

Travel

“Over many years, my father travelled to all the small shops in Arbroath, Montrose, Inverbervie and Aberdeen and then inland to Inverurie and the surrounding areas and every month, he would travel to Inverness.”

He was predeceased by his wife in 1995 and in later life, enjoyed playing darts and snooker.

Peter’s funeral will take place at Aberdeen crematorium’s East Chapel on Monday, October 25, at 11.30am and not Friday, October 22, as intimated in Monday’s paper.

You can read the family’s announcement here.