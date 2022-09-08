Queen’s ‘happiest memories’ were at her mother’s home at Glamis Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Queen’s ‘happiest memories’ were at her mother’s home at Glamis Castle

By Chris Ferguson
September 8, 2022, 8:30 pm
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.

While Glamis Castle’s most famous royal link is as the childhood home of the Queen Mother, a family fondness for the Angus landmark was passed down by Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon to her two daughters, including the Queen.

The Queen’s connection with the family seat of the Earls of Strathmore
and Kinghorn remained strong throughout her life and she made frequent official and private visits.

Around the grounds where her mother had grown up, the young woman destined to be Queen also enjoyed carefree times in her childhood, running around the castle gardens and charming long-serving staff of the household.

Mary, the Dowager Countess of Strathmore, whose late husband, the
17th Earl, was a first cousin of the Queen, said she believed she had the “happiest” memories of time at Glamis.

Mary, the Dowager Countess of Strathmore.

“She was here when Princess Margaret was born and we have photographs of her as a young girl jumping over the hedges in the garden,” said the Dowager Countess.

“The Queen Mother came frequently to Glamis, but the Queen and Prince
Philip also made a number of visits, both official and privately, and they all attended my husband’s funeral in 1987.

“She met a lot of the staff that day and spoke to them about her memories of being at Glamis.”

The Dowager Countess added: “I remember that when Prince Edward was 17 and learning to drive, she asked if she could bring the two younger boys (Andrew and Edward) to lunch at Glamis, and after lunch they went to the top of the castle.

“She had done that as a child, galloping all the way up the 143 steps.

“She knew Glamis well from her earliest days and it was a place which she felt was a home where she didn’t have to be a royal.”

The Queen and the Queen Mother at Glamis.

Despite the last Glamis visit being more than three decades ago, and the previous Forfar engagement involving the Queen and Prince Philip a 2004 mini-tour of Angus, her fondness for Glamis was illustrated by the enthusiasm with which she personally approved the loan of royal robes for an important castle exhibition in 2017.

The display included the gowns worn by herself and Margaret at the Westminster Abbey coronation of King George VI and Elizabeth of Glamis in 1937.

