Willie Stewart of Inverness became caddie to golf stars at St Andrews

Caddie Willie Stewart, who has died aged 65, was at his most relaxed on St Andrews Old Course, the most famous golf links in the world.

But he had little time for the traditions of souvenir photographs on the Swilcan Bridge and was always known to made a sharp exit from the 18th by another route.

That is until he caddied for one of his heroes and he raced onto the bridge for a photoshoot.

Fraser Riddler, St Andrews caddie manager, told Willie’s funeral service: “He had no time for fluffing about taking photos on the Swilcan Bridge, except for one day when he sprinted off, put his bag down, went up and the bridge and got ready for a photograph.

“Who was this person he was so keen to be photographed with? Was is Tiger, or Jack? No it was Anton du Beke from Strictly Come Dancing.”

Fraser, flanked by fellow caddies, paid tribute to Willie who died from cancer.

“Willie was very proud of playing his part in fulfilling people’s lifelong dreams of playing the Old Course.

“He caddied for thousands of golfers and was a tough judge of golfing ability.”

Willie, who had caddied for 34 years, was born in Inverness in 1957, one of six children of Edward and Frances Stewart.

Highland childhood

His father was a landscape gardener and in the time before the Kessock Bridge was built, he enjoyed many childhood days taking the ferry to the Black Isle.

Both a lover of the outdoors and of animals, Willie had an ambition to become a zookeeper but the opportunity never arose and instead, he worked after school at Timpson’s shoe repair shop before starting work full time as a railway linesman.

His work took him to England but he returned to Scotland to start work as a porter at Russacks Hotel in St Andrews.

Not longer after, he met Louise during as night out at St Andrews Social Club.

She was mother to Michael and the couple went on to have another two of a family; Stacey, whose partner is Ronnie, and Lisa, whose partner is Brian.

Sadly, Michael, Willie’s stepson, died prematurely and Willie guided the family through this heartbreaking time.

He left Russacks to join the caddie staff and although he had little experience, he was a quick learner and, in time, became one of the few top 30 caddies guaranteed an early morning start time.

Willie rubbed shoulders with golf’s aristocracy and some of the biggest names in showbusiness including Justin Timberlake.

Despite mixing with the famous, it was family life that mattered most to Willie and he particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Fraser said Willie will also be remembered for going out of his way to welcome new caddies to the shack and sharing his knowledge of the course.

Willie was grandfather to Alexis, Ronnie, Reuben, Colton, and Callan.