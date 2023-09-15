Former Fraserburgh clippie and Fromacs fish filleter, Carrie Ritchie, dies 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Former Fraserburgh clippie and Fromacs fish filleter, Carrie Ritchie, dies 82

She moved to America in the 80s when her husband sought work in the Atlantic fishing industry

By Lindsay Bruce
Strichen-born Carrie Ritchie, who later worked on the Broch buses.
Strichen-born Carrie Ritchie, who later worked on the Broch buses.

Former fish filleter and clippie, Carrie Ritchie of Fraserburgh, New Pitsligo and Rosehearty, has died aged 82 in Wisconsin.

Wife of Sandy Ritchie, she moved to America in the early 1980s with her family for Sandy to pursue new opportunities in the fishing industry.

Early years

Caroline – known as Carrie – was born on May 15 1941. Daughter of Jean and Jimmy Johnstone, she was the middle of five children for the family who lived briefly after the war in a Nissen hut in Strichen, Crimmond, before moving to Low Street, New Pitsligo.

Carrie attended New Pitsligo School which she loved.

On leaving education Carrie found work as a filleter at Fromacs fish factory in Fraserburgh. She quickly became excellent at her job, filleting a haddock or cod in seconds, processing hundreds of fish every shift.

The work was hard but not without its benefits. It was there that she met “handsome young loon” Sandy Ritchie.

Falling in love

Through chatting at work and going to dances together in Mintlaw they became a couple. But it would be a couple of years before they’d take the next step when Carrie proposed to Sandy.

Though she popped the question, Sandy bought her engagement ring from H Samuel in Aberdeen for £20. They tied the knot on November 30 1962 at Fraserburgh registrar’s office before heading back to Carrie’s sister’s house for a meal. They honeymooned in an Edinburgh bed and breakfast, a gift from Sandy’s father.

Their first home was a two-room rented property at 18 North Street, Rosehearty. It had no electricity and only an outdoor, cold-water tap. They had to go next door to use the toilet in the washhouse, used paraffin lamps for light and cooked on a Calor Gas two-burner stove in the fireplace.

On the buses

While Sandy went to sea, Carrie worked as a clippie for Alexander Buses in the Broch then Simpson’s in Rosehearty, collecting fares and handing out tickets.

As soon as they could they rented a house with electricity in St Combs. With Sandy at sea Carrie only lasted a fortnight before moving in with her sister in Fraserburgh. The “forkie tails” – earwigs – were to blame.

Clippie Carrie when she was recently married.

After a few months with their in-laws, where they watched the news of President John Kennedy’s assassination, Sandy and Carrie bought their first house at 18 Loch Street, Rosehearty, for £1200.

Daughter Karen was born in 1968, Diane the year after, and son David in 1972.

Family life

Initially the young family had a happy rhythm. Carrie stayed home to raise the children and Sandy went fishing. Out every morning and back every evening, it worked for them. But by the mid 1960s the boat would leave on Sunday midnight not returning until Friday evening.

As the boats got bigger, the trips got longer. For Carrie this meant taking on more and more responsibility at home.

“Quietly competent and efficient” she kept things afloat while Sandy went to sea. She more than proved her worth as a “Stydie Ritchie” – the byname of Sandy’s family.

Though she was a hard worker and was able to fulfil mountainous tasks at home, her softer side was evident in her parenting.

“Mum was loving. A good mother for sure – but she was terrible at disciplining us bairns. ‘Wait ’til your dad gets home’ was a familiar cry,” said Diane. “She could never bear to think of us crying, so we never even lasted a day at playschool.”

Atlantic opportunities

By the late 1970s the UK’s decision to join the European Economic Community (now the EU) brought irreversible changes to the north-east’s fishing industry.

In 1980 Sandy and his partners sold their boat to a South African group. He was then offered an opportunity to fish in the United States.

Some serious conversations ensued and by November 28 1981 The Ritchies had packed up and moved to Maine.

Sandy and Carrie Ritchie who moved to America from the noerth-east for fishing opportunities in Maine.
Sandy and Carrie, who set up home in America after growing up in Scotland.

Though it took her a while to find her place in the community Carrie took solace in her usual regime of hard work, knitting and baking.

She did some substitute teaching and then took a job as a teller at First Federal Savings Bank.

During her time in Maine she also knitted professionally, following patterns for children’s sweaters with sailboats and anchors. She later created her own patterns to sell at the Whale’s Rib gift shop on Cranberry Island, Maine.

Treasured nana

When their children graduated and moved out, Sandy and Carrie moved to Seattle to be closer to the Alaskan fishing industry where Sandy was working. Carrie worked for Washington Mutual Bank, but really came into her own when she had time to volunteer at charity shops supporting senior centres.

There she enjoyed hunting for treasures for herself and her family, interacting with the public, and forming firm friendships.

Carrie Ritchie and her husband pictured in America.
In later years, the Ritchies made a new life in America.

Carrie and Sandy purchased a flat in Aberdeen in 2006 and later a house in Rosehearty so they could spend time each year in Scotland.

Always there

Throughout their lives, Carrie’s children always knew they could rely on their mum. She also flourished in her role as nana. If anyone needed her she would be on the next plane. Her grandchildren looked forward to regular treasure boxes arriving in the mail, filled with clothes, toys, and goodies from Nana’s thrift shop finds.

Despite being a highly superstitious person, Carrie never shied away from adventure. She and Sandy travelled often. Carrie also surprised everyone by joining daughter Karen on a tour through Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia staying in budget hotels, relishing the opportunity to see the sights and meet new people.

Greatly missed

Carrie and Sandy moved from Seattle to Berlin, Massachusetts, to be near their son, and more recently in 2019 to Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to be near their daughter Karen.

On August 21, aged 82, Caroline Grant Johnstone Ritchie, died at home, surrounded by her family.

Still very much in love, Sandy and Carrie Ritchie celebrated 60 years of marriage.

“Carrie was caring, generous, and loving and a steady influence in our family through many decades. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be dearly remembered and greatly missed,” said Sandy.

She is survived by her husband and children, and her grandchildren Hannah and David. Her death is a profound loss to her sisters Marjorie Laird and Dorothy Milne. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Jean and her brother Jimmy.

You can view the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

Fred and Joyce Jack who went on to run an Alford guesthouse with a Gordon Highlanders theme.
Fred Jack of Alford: Former Gordon Highlanders adventure instructor dies aged 66
Buckie-born former nursery worker and Perth In Bloom winner Sylvia Stuart.
Buckie-born Sylvia Stuart: Retired nursery worker and gardening expert dies
Margaret Clyne by the sign of the street named in her honour.
Kincorth councillor who left her mark on Aberdeen, Margaret Clyne dies age 86
Madge Bett provided musical accompaniment at church services in prison in Aberdeen for half a century.
Obituary: Madge Bett played piano for Aberdeen prisoners for 50 years
Robert Grant, former Head of Gardens for the National Trust Scotland.
Family's tribute to Robert Grant, former National Trust Scotland head of gardens
Alistair beside aviation paintings.
Alistair Stenton of Ellon: Aviation expert and charity fundraiser dies aged 62
Jackie Stuart standing next to the picture of him being held hostage.
Jackie Stuart: The quiet man who kept his feet on the ground as mayhem…
Ian Tumba MacDonald of Strathpeffer.
Family tribute to Strathpeffer crofter and shinty player Tumba MacDonald, 64
Mourners were asked to wear pink and bright colours to the funeral. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Pink clothing and Disney flowers at funeral of bride-to-be who loved to laugh
Back together again: Sheila Duthie and the dog she loved, Lara, memorialised on a Victoria Park bench.
A Place to Remember a special friendship: Olympic swimmer Sheila Duthie reunited with the…

Conversation