Autumnal garden essentials – Top tips to care for your autumn garden and plants in Scotland

Gardening is one of the simple joys of love. Just because summer is drawing to a close doesn’t mean you need to hang up that spade yet. Confused about which autumn plants or perennials to add to your garden in Scotland? Brush up on your autumnal garden essentials today.

Whether you’re just starting your gardening adventure or you’re a verifiable green thumb, there’s always something more to learn about gardening. This autumn, give your garden the care it deserves with these three simple autumn garden tips by award winning Simpsons Garden Centre.

How to best care for your autumn garden and plants in Scotland

Gardening in the autumn is all about preparing for the coming winter and following spring. Whether you’re starting from scratch or caring for your already blooming plot, here are three top tips for how to best care for your autumn garden and plants in Scotland. Siobhan MacBean, marketing and communications manager from Simpsons, has been at the company for over 10 years. After gaining a wealth of experience and knowledge, Siobhan gave her advice for how to best care for your autumn garden and plants in Scotland.

Planting spring bulbs

“Autumn is the perfect time to plant.” Siobhan said. “It’s nature’s time to plant in the autumn. The soil is warm and nutrient packed, so it’s a great time to plant and refresh your garden.” Indeed, if you have a garden, no matter how small, this is the perfect time to plant spring bulbs. And what choice there is, from daffodils, to tulips, to snowdrops and more.

Simpsons has a wide variety of bulbs in store for you to choose from. Want a coordinated garden, or one bursting with scent and colour? When deciding which bulbs to plant, the choice comes down to the individual and what you want to see when gazing at your garden next spring.

“Any spring bulb will do well.” Siobhan said. “It’s a great opportunity to try something new and try your hand at a new bulb you may not have considered before. Autumn is the right time to plant something new and trial it out in your garden.”

And the best part of planting spring bulbs? Their simplicity! Siobhan said: “They are so easy to grow; anyone can do it. Pick your perfect space, plant your bulbs, cover them, add water and let nature do the rest. You don’t need a huge garden. They can even be put in a container or planter, or a plant pot on your windowsill. You’ll also find everything you need in store for planting your bulbs from compost and containers to trowels and bulb planters.”

Give your lawn the attention it deserves

In addition to prime bulb planting time, autumn is a great time of year to give your lawn the attention and TLC it deserves.

The summer months see quite a bit of wear and tear to your lawn. Hot weather, droughts, and increased footfall due to BBQs and summer parties can take their toll. Now is the time to give your lawn a nice, nourishing feed, a thorough watering, and prepare the roots for harsh winter months.

“A lot of people focus on their lawn during spring time and forget about it in the autumn.” Siobhan said. “But you can always come see our team at Simpsons. We have specific lawn care treatments, feed and advice, if you need the help. The products and treatments we have available have been selected and combined by experts, making caring for your lawn even easier.”

The team at Simpsons have been trained by lawncare experts, so you can be sure you’re getting the best advice for caring for your lawn this autumn. And don’t forget to pick up all the right products you need to do the job.

Make use of that soft soil to plant trees and shrubs

Siobhan said: “Autumn is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. The soil is nice and warm and helps plants to establish a root system before the colder months.”

Indeed, this season is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Whether it’s a fruit /native tree or hardy shrub that can add structure or a pop of colour to your garden – warm and pliable soil makes for excellent planting conditions.

“Plants love it and should take well when planted at this time. The root system can take hold before winter and they will be ready to bloom by next spring. Blooming trees and hardy shrubs can give your garden a lovely focus with foliage, colours, fruits and more.” Siobhan continued. “It’s all about regenerating.”

Turn to Simpsons Garden Centre for all your garden needs

Boasting locations in Inverness and just outside of Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Simpsons is so much more than a garden centre.

With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Simpsons garden centres also offer tempting restaurants, pet and bird care, outdoor clothing, home and gift ranges plus a comprehensive selection of oak furniture and home furnishings including a huge stock of indoor house plants.

Years of experience and a passion for what they do have helped the team at Simpsons to understand the daily challenges of gardening in the Highlands and north east of Scotland.

All plants are selected with this in mind and Simpsons endeavours to stock only products that they are sure will survive in our climate.

Come in and speak with the team at Simpsons to make your plans for your autumn garden and plants, and watch your hard work bloom into something beautiful.

Learn more about how Simpsons Garden Centre can help you with your autumn garden and plants in Scotland. Get planting!