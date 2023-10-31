‘Happiness is possible’: Peterhead mum’s journey to love again after losing husband and son to suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Happiness is possible’: Peterhead mum’s journey to love again after losing husband and son to suicide

The Crimond charity manager's son died on Halloween, seven years after the death of her husband.

By Lindsay Bruce

When charity manager Fiona Weir lost her husband to suicide she pledged her life to stop others doing the same. But on the eve of winning an award for her work, she got a call to say her youngest son had died the same way.

“We were about to be recognised for helping save others. But I couldn’t even save my own son.”

Six years later – on the anniversary of Simon’s death – Fiona remembers her boy and shares her journey to rebuild life and find new love after losing loved ones to suicide.

Online abuse

Days before his death in 2017, Simon Weir was set to “live his dream”. The 28-year-old welder from Dyce had just secured a job in Dubai.

“He was so excited,” said Fiona, who manages mental health and suicide prevention charity Shirley’s Space in Crimond.

“He was bouncing off the walls telling me about this amazing house and job. I was secretly thinking how much I would miss him.”

A picture shared by Fiona from son Simon Weir’s social media account before his death.

Just days later a friend called Fiona concerned about something she read online.

“She said ‘Fiona, have you seen what’s been said about Simon on Facebook?’

“I immediately went on and looked. An ex-girlfriend posted something awful. It wasn’t true but I knew if he read it he wouldn’t be here much longer. I knew the impact it would have.”

‘He couldn’t ask me for help’

Although she had a “sinking feeling” the worst could happen, at the same time she couldn’t believe history would repeat itself.

“When Simon’s dad took his own life we all felt the impact of that. You lose a bit of yourself when a loved one dies by suicide. But what I couldn’t get my head around was that Simon regularly phoned me up all hours of the day or night asking me to talk to friends who were struggling.

“I guess he could reach out for help, for others, but I was too close to help him.”

‘He said suicide in his sleep’

Fiona’s husband Wullie died in 2010 aged 48. The Peterhead Prison officer felt responsible for an issue at work and became more and more concerned about it.

“Wullie never suffered poor mental health but this work problem really got to him. A few days before he died I questioned him because he mentioned suicide in his sleep. He assured me he was fine.

Wullie Weir, who worked as a prison officer in Peterhead.

“A couple of days later he said he was going out for the papers. I knew something was wrong. It was me who found him.

“It was pride that got to Wullie. It just shows that any of us can get into crisis. That’s why knowing where to turn is vitally important.”

Life-saving work

In the wake of that bereavement Fiona, now 56, threw herself into helping others. She volunteered at Choose Life.

Cameron Findlay and Fiona Weir of Shirley’s Space, Crimond.

There, she was part of a team launching a suicide prevention app that’s now had more than 70,000 downloads. The impact was a significant fall in Aberdeenshire’s suicide rates.

It was the app that led us to be nominated for an award,” she said. “It was bittersweet to find out we had won while I was grieving for my son.”

She now works for Shirley’s Space, established four years ago in memory of Peterhead nursery teacher Shirley McCombie.

Heartbreaking phone call

Fiona remembers that Halloween period around her son’s death vividly.

“It was a terrible night. The weather was awful. I called my other son Jonathan to come and get me.

“I had sent Simon’s friend round to check on him. The lights were on, he could hear his phone but there was no response.

In happier days, welder Simon Weir.

“I’ll never forget getting the call from the police en-route. They said Fiona, it’s a corpse you’re coming to, Simon’s not with us any more.

“I just screamed.

“But looking back Simon was a lot like his dad. His reputation was being questioned and pride got to him.”

Simon passed away on October 31 but was found the next day on November 1.

‘It could have been me’

In the aftermath of losing her child Fiona confesses to being “in a very dark place” herself.

“I had a plan. I did. Thankfully I didn’t go through with it. I kept thinking about those I would leave behind and instead I fought back.

“There is a road to happiness again. I’m grateful I didn’t choose to end my life because I have a good life today. There is hope.”

Halloween memories

Now, while families in our region celebrate Halloween, it’s a stark reminder for Fiona of sadness.

“It is hard. The shops start selling Halloween stuff from the end of summer. So it’s a reminder whenever I see it of the anniversary approaching.

“The truth is every birthday is hard. Every Christmas is hard. It’s not that we don’t think of them every day, we do. But on those days you think of what you did on that last birthday, or that last Christmas.”

Joy ahead

But Fiona will soon have a different anniversary to mark.

On November 10 she’s getting married to her partner Ray Rucroft.

Also a prison officer, Fiona and Wullie were good friends with Ray and his wife Margaret. Not long after Simon passed away Margaret died too. The pair found themselves united in grief.

Ray Rucroft and his bride-to-be Fiona Weir, at the recent King’s Garden Party.

“We would meet for lunches and check in on one another. I’m not sure how the romance started but I’m so glad it did. I know if Wullie could choose someone for me to marry it would be Ray.

“It’s so lovely to have something nice to think about,” she said. “And Simon will be part of our big day.”

Simon Weir in his kilt, a memory Fiona holds dear.

As well as “memory items” being taken to the ceremony, a kilt outfit that Fiona bought for her son will be worn by the partner of one of her bridesmaids.

“Aye, that will be emotional,” said Fiona, who is originally from Airdrie in Lanarkshire. “I know he’ll be with us in spirit.”

