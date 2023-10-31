Suicide prevention charity Shirley’s Space saves 84 lives in four years

In just four years Crimond mental health and suicide prevention charity Shirley’s Space has helped save the lives of 84 people.

Established in memory of Peterhead nursery teacher and mum-of-two Shirley McCombie who died by suicide aged 37, the Aberdeenshire charity is now helping people as far north as Nairn and as far south as Manchester.

“There’s clearly a need,” said centre manager Fiona Weir.

“We see 65 people one-to-one each week, and when we say we have helped preserve the lives of more than 80 people, what we are referring to is those who have proactively taken steps towards ending their lives.

“And it’s an issue affecting people of all ages. In recent years we were contacted by the parents of an eight-year-old talking about suicide.”

First-hand experience

Suicide prevention is a cause painfully close to Fiona’s heart.

For the mum-of-two lost both her 48-year-old husband and 28-year-old son to suicide.

“I think that’s what makes Shirley’s Space different,” she said. “We are all listeners, to those who need an ear. But before all that, we let them know we’ve all experienced pain ourselves. We’ve been there. There’s no judgment. Just understanding.”

Range of services

The organisation based in Crimond Medical Practice offers drop-in sessions, men’s groups, games nights, gym sessions and ladies’ groups.

The team is also active in prisons and since the pandemic has provided home visits to those unable to leave their houses.

“What we don’t do is sit in circles sharing highly personal details. The last thing someone already in distress needs is thinking everyone in Peterhead knows their business.

“We also don’t operate by referral,” she added. “Instead we help those who come to us off their own backs. That way we know that person is ready to engage and get the help they need.”

Rising issues after Covid

And if intervening to preserve the lives of 21 people a year on average seems high, Fiona believes emerging statistics could be even more alarming.

“Covid has brought to the surface a lot of issues. People who have never dealt with historical pain had time to think during lockdown. For some people that reality is too much to bear. The isolation and loneliness of the pandemic has also taken its toll.

“We’re seeing a rise in those who need critical help.”

Help one – help many

Shirley’s Space, like many charities, relies on fundraising to continue providing free frontline services.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who have supported Shirley’s Space over these last four years. You haven’t just helped that one person, you have helped each of their families and their communities.

“When you lose someone to suicide you lose a bit of yourself. I believe that, and I have experienced that. The ripple effect in families and communities is catastrophic.”

To support the charity you can email shirleysspace@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Shirleys-Space.