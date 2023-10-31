Suicide prevention charity Shirley’s Space saves 84 lives in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suicide prevention charity Shirley’s Space saves 84 lives in four years

The Crimond mental health organisation has been asked to help children as young as eight.

By Lindsay Bruce
Trustee Cameron Findlay and manager Fiona Weir of Shirley's Space.
In just four years Crimond mental health and suicide prevention charity Shirley’s Space has helped save the lives of 84 people.

Established in memory of Peterhead nursery teacher and mum-of-two Shirley McCombie who died by suicide aged 37, the Aberdeenshire charity is now helping people as far north as Nairn and as far south as Manchester.

Shirley’s Space is named after Peterhead mum Shirley McCombie.

“There’s clearly a need,” said centre manager Fiona Weir.

“We see 65 people one-to-one each week, and when we say we have helped preserve the lives of more than 80 people, what we are referring to is those who have proactively taken steps towards ending their lives.

“And it’s an issue affecting people of all ages. In recent years we were contacted by the parents of an eight-year-old talking about suicide.”

First-hand experience

Suicide prevention is a cause painfully close to Fiona’s heart.

For the mum-of-two lost both her 48-year-old husband and 28-year-old son to suicide.

Happy-go-lucky Simon Weir, who died by suicide.

“I think that’s what makes Shirley’s Space different,” she said. “We are all listeners, to those who need an ear. But before all that, we let them know we’ve all experienced pain ourselves. We’ve been there. There’s no judgment. Just understanding.”

Range of services

The organisation based in Crimond Medical Practice offers drop-in sessions, men’s groups, games nights, gym sessions and ladies’ groups.

The team is also active in prisons and since the pandemic has provided home visits to those unable to leave their houses.

Shirley’s Space manager Fiona Weir. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“What we don’t do is sit in circles sharing highly personal details. The last thing someone already in distress needs is thinking everyone in Peterhead knows their business.

“We also don’t operate by referral,” she added. “Instead we help those who come to us off their own backs. That way we know that person is ready to engage and get the help they need.”

Rising issues after Covid

And if intervening to preserve the lives of 21 people a year on average seems high, Fiona believes emerging statistics could be even more alarming.

“Covid has brought to the surface a lot of issues. People who have never dealt with historical pain had time to think during lockdown. For some people that reality is too much to bear. The isolation and loneliness of the pandemic has also taken its toll.

“We’re seeing a rise in those who need critical help.”

Help one – help many

Shirley’s Space, like many charities, relies on fundraising to continue providing free frontline services.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who have supported Shirley’s Space over these last four years. You haven’t just helped that one person, you have helped each of their families and their communities.

“When you lose someone to suicide you lose a bit of yourself. I believe that, and I have experienced that. The ripple effect in families and communities is catastrophic.”

To support the charity you can email shirleysspace@hotmail.com or visit facebook.com/Shirleys-Space.

