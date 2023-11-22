Obituary: Peterhead Prison riots hostage negotiator Dr David Clark, 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Peterhead Prison riots hostage negotiator Dr David Clark, 93

A stalwart of Banff community life, the consultant psychologist kept in touch with freed hostage Jackie Stuart for years after the siege.

By Lindsay Bruce
During his tenure as Banff Arts Club president, Dr David Clark.
During his tenure as Banff Arts Club president, Dr David Clark.

The daughters of Dr David Clark, pillar of Banff community life, consultant psychologist and the man who negotiated with Peterhead Prison rioters to free Jackie Stuart, have paid tribute to their father.

The 93-year-old, who spent most of his career at Ladysbridge Hospital, was well known and loved in the Aberdeenshire town where he grew up.

A world-renowned lecturer who was made OBE, to his daughters he was simply the extraordinary man they got to call dad.

Son of the manse

David Findlay Clark was born in Banff on May 30 1930, the son of St Mary’s Church minister David Clark and his wife Annie, a midwife. Both his primary schooling and secondary education took place in Banff where he was raised in the church manse.

He advanced to Aberdeen University where he achieved a joint first-class degree in English and psychology. And it was there he also met the love of his life, Angus-born Janet Stephen who became a teacher.

After completing his National Service in the RAF, the couple married in Brechin in 1954.

Banff homecoming

David’s first job was in England, working as a psychologist in Leicester Industrial Rehabilitation unit. He’d later become the principal clinical psychologist in Leicester Area Clinical Psychology Service and part-time lecturer at the city’s university and technical college.

In the mid 1960s he and Janet returned to Banff where they raised their daughters Morag and Linda.

Dr David Clark, in Banff.

A consultant clinical psychologist at Ladysbridge Hospital in Banff, David also travelled the world lecturing in Canada and the USA before taking on a secondment with the World Health Organisation in Sri Lanka.

A sought-after voice, in 1976 David appeared on the BBC’s James Burke show to discuss body image and dysmorphia. A leader in his field, he was appointed chairman of the clinical division of the British Psychology Society for a time.

Committed to his community

Though he excelled in his career, also lecturing at Aberdeen University, David was just as enthused about his own corner of Scotland and her people.

He served on Grampian Children’s Panel between 1970 and 1985 and was a Deputy Lieutenant of Banffshire in 1992. There were also spells as honorary sheriff and as a town councillor for Banff and Banffshire.

David Clark with replacement heritage plaques for Banff buildings.

Other roles included a governorship of the former Aberdeen College of Education.

David was honoured with an OBE in 1990, in recognition of his service to psychology, and received the award at Buckingham Palace.

Peterhead hostage negotiator

In 1987, when news of a riot at Peterhead Prison hit the headlines David’s expertise was required. He was appointed key negotiator tasked with securing the release of besieged warden Jackie Stuart.

“It wasn’t something my dad spoke of an awful lot. My sister Morag remembers him coming home absolutely drained,” said Linda.

Jackie Stuart, former Peterhead Prison warden who survived the riots as a hostage. Image by Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson

“It was the one and only time he ever encountered a situation like that. It stayed with him for the rest of his life.”

The event was eventually concluded by the SAS but David kept in touch with Jackie Stuart for many years.

“The warden had been through so much. It was an incredibly traumatic experience. My dad understood that better than anyone else and remained in close contact with him (Jackie Stuart),” Linda added.

Author and artist

Over the years David authored multiple books. They included tales of the church manse, his friends escaping the Nazis during the war, and aspects of the practice of clinical psychology.

In his role as Banff art club president, Dr David Clark looking at entries for an annual competition.

His love of painting and local history saw him become president of Banff Art Club, a notable member of the Heritage Society and via his photography, a documenter of Banff’s life and legacy.

He also loved to sail, play chess, guitar and piano, and to draw. While fit enough he also enjoyed golfing and hillwalking. It was his 68-year marriage, however, that gave him most pleasure.

A good long life

“They were soul mates. When mum passed away nine months before dad, he just wasn’t happy like he used to be,” said Linda.

Morag added: “He felt very fortunate to have enjoyed a life long enough to take great pleasure from the company of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David with his book, Chancer, detailing the death by fire of the magician Lafayette, and his father’s role officiating at the funeral.

“He’ll be long remembered. Not just for his contributions to the field of psychology but to his community, family and friends. All of which were such an important part of his life.”

David is survived by his daughters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, for whom he was their beloved “Gramps”.

Dr David Findlay Clark OBE, DL, MA, Phd, cPsychol, FBPS, ARPS. May 30 1930 – July 3 2023.

More from Obituaries

Retired mariner Robert Mair of Portsoy has died aged 90.
Obituary: Portsoy mariner Robert Mair was made honorary chief of South Pacific island
Denise Chisholm, better known as "Mrs Chiz", with her grandson Ethan.
'Everybody loved Mrs Chiz': Family's tribute to beloved Buckie classroom assistant Denise Chisholm
Prof Philip James, former director of Aberdeen's Rowett Institute.
'He saved millions of children': Aberdeen professor Philip James dies, 85
Alan Rae ran Nature's Larder in Aberdeen with his wife Marlene for 39 years.
Obituary: Alan Rae ran Aberdeen health food store for 39 years
Mary Forbes of Aberdeen with a photo of her in the RAF next to her
Mary Forbes: Aberdeen Second World War veteran dies aged 101
John Love, popular ornithologist, musician and advocate of Scottish culture. Image, with permission from John's Facebook page.
Brother's tribute to John Love, the man who brought sea eagles back to Scotland
Dr Margaret Ritchie, founder of the STEM Academy, has died aged 65.
Dr Margaret Ritchie: Former Torry teacher and creator of STEM Academy dies
Marjorie Walker OBE, who gave her life to making Walker's Shortbread a success.
Marjorie Walker, who made Walker's Shortbread a global brand, dies 83
Raymond Bisset during his time as Aberdeenshire provost.
Obituary: Raymond Bisset, last Provost of former Gordon District dies aged 81
Tiffany Casey, mum of 14-year-old Preston Casey-Turnbull, who died by suicide in March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Preston's just taken his own life': Mum of tragic 14-year-old shares pictures of son…