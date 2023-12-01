Ena Fordyce, who spent her lifetime in Monymusk parish, dies aged 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Chris Ferguson
Ena Fordyce of Monymusk has died aged 95.
Georgina Fordyce, who has died aged 95, was a farmer’s wife who spent her entire life at the heart of the Monymusk community.

She was born in the parish, baptised and married in Monymusk church, where her funeral service was also held.

Afterwards, mourners enjoyed tea and coffee in the village hall, where she had met her husband, Sandy, in 1948.

The pair farmed at Bridgefoot from the 1950s until 2017 when they retired to Inverurie.

Sandy, who died in 2020, and Georgina (Ena) grew crops, finished cattle but also bred their own Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

Ena and Sandy Fordyce farmed at Bridgefoot, Monymusk.

In 2000, their bull, Jeremy Eric of Bridgefoot, sold for 28,000 guineas at Perth Bull Sales, the highest price paid for an Aberdeen-Angus in 35 years.

It was bought by the Fraser family of the Idvies herd, Letham, Forfar, where it proved to be one of the most successful sires in the British Isles.

Jeremy Eric was considered to be a perfect specimen and was chosen as the model for the Alford Bull, a bronze sculpture that sits at the entrance to the village to commemorate Alford man William McCombie, one of the breed’s founders in the 1800s.

Georgina was born in August 1928 to James and Grace McKenzie, who farmed at Ordmill, Monymusk. She was the youngest of four after Alex, and twins Jimmy and Grace.

In 2001, Prince Charles unveiled the Alford Bull which was modelled on Jeremy Eric of Bridgefoot.

She was baptised in Monymusk church, educated in the village primary school and then went to secondary school in Kemnay.

Ena studied at secretarial college in Aberdeen before working for a firm of solicitors in the city and then at Craibstone agricultural college.

She sang in the church choir at Monymusk and it was on the day Sandy Fordyce joined the church that she caught his eye.

The pair later met properly a dance in the village hall in 1948 and courted for six years before getting married at Monymusk church.

They began farming at Bridgefoot and had two of a family, Gail and Sandy.

Gail said: “My mother was very much a farmer’s wife, baking and cooking wholesome food and doing the accounts. She fed everyone who came to the house, from family to sales representatives.

“She also looked after sick animals. Many times she took in a sicky lamb and cosied it by the fire and these lambs grew to be as big and strong as the rest.

“When my parents moved to sheltered housing in Inverurie they were so happy. We were worried about how they would take to it but they made friends, had a very different life to what they had before and had a wonderful time.”

Devoted reader

Ena was a lifelong reader of The Press and Journal and, when she moved to Inverurie, had time to do the crossword every day.

Gail said: “She got the P&J until her dying day. Even when the newsagent closed and it went to direct delivery she kept it on.

“My mother was very active in the church; a member of the congregational board, a faithful baker for many events and her and a friend ran a cake and candy stall for the church.”

