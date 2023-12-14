Arbroath singer Jamie Hayes dies after collapsing during pub gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath singer Jamie Hayes dies after collapsing during pub gig

During his time as a London theatre production manager he was credited with creating the apparatus to allow Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to fly on stage.

By Chris Ferguson
Singer, lecturer and former theatre production manager Jamie Hayes of Arbroath died after collapsing during a performance in a pub in the town.
The brother of Arbroath singer and drama lecturer, Jamie, Hayes who collapsed while performing with his band, has spoken of the devastation his death has wrought on his family.

Jamie, a former West End theatre production manager and performer, suffered a catastrophic brain bleed while singing with his band, Taxi, in the Station Bar, Arbroath, on Friday December 1.

His brother, John, 54, said Jamie had got to the last song of the night, Rock ‘N’ Roll Star by Oasis, when he took ill.

“He collapsed while singing; on stage doing what he loved best. Nurses who were in the bar and the owner, Paul, and other customers went to help him but it was a catastrophic bleed and nothing could be done.

“Jamie was taken to Ninewells Hospital and we were at his beside when he passed peacefully the following night.”

Jamie, who lectured in technical theatre at Queen Margaret University near Edinburgh leaves his wife and partner of 30 years, Sarah, and eight-year-old daughter, Poppy.

Jamie Hayes with Sarah and Poppy.

John, a lecturer at Dundee and Angus College, said: “Words cannot express the pain and utter devastation this has wrought on the family, particularly Sarah and Poppy.

“He was a fantastic husband, father, brother-in-law, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend. He was outrageous, charismatic and a tremendous talent. Life will never the the same without him.”

Jamie’s funeral will take place at George Stewart’s chapel on Friday December 15 at noon and then at the crematorium at Friockheim.

A celebration of Jamie’s life, a charity gig, will take place at the Station Bar on June 15 next year, although the family have not yet decided which charity will benefit.

Jamie came from a family rich in artistic tradition. His mother, Maureen, was involved in Abbey Theatre, Arbroath, and his father, Fergie, had played in bands for 40 years.

Like brothers: Jamie, John and Shaun.

His only sibling was John, and he was educated at  St Thomas Primary School and then Arbroath Academy where gravitated towards the music department, organising concerts and teaching himself to play guitar.

Jamie graduated in drama from Queen Margaret University and then won a scholarship to study musical theatre at the Arts Education Schools in London.

After his year of further study, he preferred production over performing and went to work as a production manager at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London and worked on the stage plays of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins among many other shows.

Jamie, left, and John in their younger years.

Jamie was credited with creating the apparatus to allow Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to fly on stage. Interestingly, according to John, Jamie continued the Arbroath connection with the children’s classic because Heather Glaiser (Ripley) from the town had starred in the film version.

Although his focus was production, Jamie did appear on stage with Judi Dench in The Royal Family at the Theatre Royal.

During the 2000s he returned to be stage manager at Dundee Rep before a move to the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow.

Around 2015/16, Jamie returned to Queen Margaret University as a lecturer, where he was employed when he died.

Jamie Hayes, centre, with Josh Wright, and Sal Shah.

The band Taxi, which played rock classics, had been formed two years ago with his cousin, Shaun McQuade and his son, Gibson, and Jamie’s friend, Josh Wright.

In his youth, Jamie had been heavily involved in the arts in Angus. He performed with Angus Minstrels, Arbroath Musical Society, Abbey Theatre, MIDAS, Stagecraft School of Dancing, and Montrose Operatic Society.

John said: “Jamie passed doing what he did best, performing vigorously on the stage with the audience eating out of his hand like an old school rock star, which, of course, he was.”

