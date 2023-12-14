Shock as £11,500 of copper stolen in ‘brazen’ raid on Portlethen BT base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as £11,500 of copper stolen in ‘brazen’ raid on Portlethen BT base

Police are appealing for information following the theft.

By Alberto Lejarraga
£11.,500 worth of copper has been stolen from the BT site in Portlethen. Image: Shutterstock.
A total of £11,500 worth of copper has been stolen from BT Openreach site in Aberdeenshire.

Police are appealing for information after thieves smuggled a drum of black plastic cable housing copper and a hydraulic drum trailer valued at £9,000 from BT last week.

The  theft took place at Badentoy Industrial Estate, in Portlethen, between 3pm on Friday, December 8 and 7am on Monday, December 11.

A police spokesperson said: “Should anyone have any information in relation to this, please contact the enquiry officer: PC Buckley from the Stonehaven Policing Team quoting PS-20231211-0653.”

MP concerned after ‘brazen theft’ at BT site in Portlethen

Local MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has described the incident as a “brazen theft.”

The conservative MP added that rural crime is “a massive issue” across the north-east.

Mr Bowie said: “Rural crime is a massive issue across the north-east.

MP Andrew is concerned about the rise of rural crime in the north-east. Image: Andy McLaren

“Not only is this theft brazen, it must have been a highly-organised crime.

“It shows the lengths these criminals will go to for an easy payday — £11,500 in copper will not be an easy thing to transport or store.

“I will be in touch with BT Openreach over any repercussions on communications coverage, if this was intended for use in ongoing projects.

“This must act as a warning to rural communities to be vigilant, as this kind of crime is on the rise and on our doorstep.”

