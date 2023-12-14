Shock as £11,500 of copper stolen in ‘brazen’ raid on Portlethen BT base

A total of £11,500 worth of copper has been stolen from BT Openreach site in Aberdeenshire.

Police are appealing for information after thieves smuggled a drum of black plastic cable housing copper and a hydraulic drum trailer valued at £9,000 from BT last week.

The theft took place at Badentoy Industrial Estate, in Portlethen, between 3pm on Friday, December 8 and 7am on Monday, December 11.

A police spokesperson said: “Should anyone have any information in relation to this, please contact the enquiry officer: PC Buckley from the Stonehaven Policing Team quoting PS-20231211-0653.”

MP concerned after ‘brazen theft’ at BT site in Portlethen

Local MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has described the incident as a “brazen theft.”

The conservative MP added that rural crime is “a massive issue” across the north-east.

Mr Bowie said: “Rural crime is a massive issue across the north-east.

“Not only is this theft brazen, it must have been a highly-organised crime.

“It shows the lengths these criminals will go to for an easy payday — £11,500 in copper will not be an easy thing to transport or store.

“I will be in touch with BT Openreach over any repercussions on communications coverage, if this was intended for use in ongoing projects.

“This must act as a warning to rural communities to be vigilant, as this kind of crime is on the rise and on our doorstep.”