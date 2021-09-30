Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Opinion

Readers’ letters: Community asset that is more than just a business

By Contributors
September 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Sir, – The Post Office is more than a business – for many, it is a community asset across settlements. While the Post Office should be considered a vital public service, successive Tory governments have diminished the importance and the value of post offices to the point that they are no longer viable.

The frustration felt between the community and CJ Lang is entirely understandable, but the struggles began decades ago as services such as NS&I, TV Licensing and Post Office Card Account were under threat and stripped from post offices by the UK Government. The post office network was “transformed” to encompass commission-only based business models, leading many post office operators to open longer hours for less remuneration. As the Post Office is a trusted brand to the public, this brings footfall into businesses – but the services given to a community are not merely financially driven. The support provided to vulnerable members of a community by post offices is immeasurable.

That support is often taken for granted – with the true detrimental impact only seen when post offices face closure.

I fear the closures in Spar stores is merely the beginning.

Post offices will not stay open if business owners find that it is not viable to do so, and postmasters will continue to leave the post office network.

Jenny Nicol, Potterton, Aberdeen.

Drugs downgrade not the solution

Sir, – The announcement by the Lord Advocate that individuals caught in possession of class A drugs would simply be issued with an official police warning is a significant change.

This makes the treatment the same as for both class B and C drugs. This has occurred with little general consultation and shows a lack of balance and insufficient study of the realities in Scotland.

This is no magic bullet to automatically reduce drug deaths. Class A drugs are inherently very much more dangerous than B and C.

The legalistic change has been partially copied from the Portuguese approach who have dealt with their own drug problems quite successfully since 2001, but it is nothing like as simple as the drugs policy minister suggests.

It will take a lot more than a reform of the legal situation with drugs. It is the treatment support that needs to be radically improved in Scotland.

Eight years of total neglect with SNP cuts is the root cause of the systematic increase in drug deaths compared with both the rest of the UK and the EU.

Audit Scotland had previously identified the lamentable state of the problem in 2009 and 2019, but no improvement has occurred.

The first minister needs to apply herself seriously and practically to addressing all the health issues in Scotland and take full advantage of the economic funding benefits provided by the Barnett Formula and accept the economic impossibility of independence at this present time.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Look in mirror before blaming

Sir, – Latest Monday Dons managerial excuses – individual mistakes! Perhaps he should look closer to home.

Everybody else in St Mirren Park could see that red card for Teddy Jenks coming.

Keeping the player on after the interval did not look like smart management.

Nor did packing the Dons half in the second period, with the current mix of ineffective centre backs – one of whom is an excellent midfielder.

The lengthening line of unsuccessful signings is also not the players’ fault, incidentally.

Alexander F MacDonald, Braeside Terrace, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]