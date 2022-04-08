Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Whyte: Poor people need political change not money-saving tips

By Sam Whyte
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 2:01 pm
Reduced 'yellow sticker' food is not a solution to poverty (Photo: NGarden21/Shutterstock)
With poverty rife and energy costs soaring across the UK, people have been taking to social media to proclaim that there is no such thing as poverty, only poor budgeting skills.

The culprits tend to have been born pre-1960s, and regale us with tales of outdoor toilets and ice on the inside of windows, conveniently forgetting that both situations were horrible for all involved.

They assure us weary mothers would batch cook simple ingredients and fashion basic clothes from offcuts of curtain material.

Of course, it is far easier to imagine that people in poverty are not trying hard enough than to confront the reality that no amount of make-do-and-mending can combat too little money. Making your own clothes or growing your own food are hobbies, not a solution; poverty means spaghetti hoops, Primark leggings and permanent exhaustion.

Sometimes ‘no money’ means no money

It is common to see people posting photos of a bag of porridge or cheap packet of pasta as a “gotcha”, leaving out all intervening factors required for these items to become a meal.

Firstly, you need to have a small amount of money, rather than no money at all. Sometimes “no money” means no money.

The housing component of Universal Credit (UC) only covers a proportion of average housing costs. If you’re renting privately, you can be trying to exist on visually nothing.

You also need to have sufficient energy to cook; the 54% rise in the energy price cap puts this beyond many of the lowest earners, whose choice genuinely is to heat or eat.

Food bank usage has shot up over the last decade (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Reduced price, “yellow sticker” food sold in supermarkets is often touted as a solution. I have relied heavily upon this in the past.

What you may not realise is that the queue for the coveted “second markdown” starts around an hour before stickers go on the products; it’s a lottery, and the competition can be vicious.

Even being able to shop like this is dependent on being free in the evening, when many low-paid people work, and being within walking distance of a supermarket. There’s no sense in paying £3 for a bus ticket to save a quid on a bag of wilting mangetout.

‘Universal Credit challenge’ is a poverty safari

There is a contingent of well-meaning hand-wringers who genuinely believe their own mythos. But, if you’re financially comfortable, the consequences of over a decade of austerity are unimaginable.

We have to accept that poverty can only be solved by political will

Food bank use has soared, from a negligible number in 2010 to over 2.5 million people today. The notion that people should “just take any job” ignores the fact nearly half of UC claimants are in work, and a significant proportion of the rest are disabled.

Poverty is not the result of fecklessness or constitutional laziness; it is incredibly hard work.

Nearly half of Universal Credit claimants are already in work (Photo: 1000 Words/Shutterstock)

Some people have been participating in a “Universal Credit challenge” where they attempt to live on what they fondly imagine would be their budget under those circumstances.

This is little more than a poverty safari if you are doing it from a heated house, with the rent paid, and a full store cupboard to enhance basic ingredients. You don’t feel the prick of tears when your child’s school jumper wears through, nor the constant tension of having to count every penny.

There is no benefit to bragging about the whole family gathering around an electric fire, especially when you have generationally benefitted from cheap, plentiful housing stock and a functional welfare state.

We have to accept that poverty can only be solved by political will. Poor people do not need your cosy memories, nor your strained attempts at “education” – they need you to demand change.

Sam Whyte is writer and podcaster with an interest in UK poverty

