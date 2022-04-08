Cove Rangers to assess Mitch Megginson ahead of trip to Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers to assess Mitch Megginson ahead of trip to Falkirk

By Jamie Durent
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 11:48 am
Mitch Megginson in action for Cove Rangers against Hibernian
Mitch Megginson in action for Cove Rangers against Hibernian

Cove Rangers will assess the fitness of captain Mitch Megginson ahead of Saturday’s trip to Falkirk.

Megginson came off early in the 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park last weekend after a recurrence of a groin problem he suffered the week before against Airdrieonians.

He was sent for a scan after the late injury against the Diamonds, but it revealed no significant damage.

Cove face Falkirk tomorrow in their final leg of a four-game away stretch. They beat Montrose and drew with both Airdrieonians and Queen’s Park in this run.

Megginson leads the club’s goalscoring charts this season with 21 goals in all competitions and has played a vital part in getting them into League One title contention.

“We need to see how Mitch is,” said Cove manager Paul Hartley. “We’ve had a scan last week and nothing came up, but it’s something he’s aggravated.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

“We’ll see how he is for the weekend. We need to be sensible, if he could miss one game instead of four.

“We’ve got to be cautious so that he doesn’t come back and then doesn’t last the game again.”

Hartley reckons the surface at Firhill will have taken a lot out of both sets of players, given its poor condition. Cove took on the Spiders on the same pitch Partick Thistle had played Arbroath just 24 hours earlier.

“It was a difficult pitch for both teams,” he added. “It was difficult to get control of the ball, you weren’t sure how it was going to bounce or where it was going to land.

“It was a heavy pitch, but the lads did their best. That’s all they could do.”

Cove should have Harry Milne and Iain Vigurs available again after they missed the draw at Firhill.

Milne rolled his ankle at training two days before the Queen’s Park game and Vigurs had been feeling unwell during the week.

Cove Rangers: Ola Adeyemo hopes to make impact in League One title push

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]