Cove Rangers to assess Mitch Megginson ahead of trip to Falkirk

Cove Rangers will assess the fitness of captain Mitch Megginson ahead of Saturday’s trip to Falkirk.

Megginson came off early in the 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park last weekend after a recurrence of a groin problem he suffered the week before against Airdrieonians.

He was sent for a scan after the late injury against the Diamonds, but it revealed no significant damage.

Cove face Falkirk tomorrow in their final leg of a four-game away stretch. They beat Montrose and drew with both Airdrieonians and Queen’s Park in this run.

Megginson leads the club’s goalscoring charts this season with 21 goals in all competitions and has played a vital part in getting them into League One title contention.

“We need to see how Mitch is,” said Cove manager Paul Hartley. “We’ve had a scan last week and nothing came up, but it’s something he’s aggravated.

“We’ll see how he is for the weekend. We need to be sensible, if he could miss one game instead of four.

“We’ve got to be cautious so that he doesn’t come back and then doesn’t last the game again.”

Hartley reckons the surface at Firhill will have taken a lot out of both sets of players, given its poor condition. Cove took on the Spiders on the same pitch Partick Thistle had played Arbroath just 24 hours earlier.

“It was a difficult pitch for both teams,” he added. “It was difficult to get control of the ball, you weren’t sure how it was going to bounce or where it was going to land.

“It was a heavy pitch, but the lads did their best. That’s all they could do.”

Cove should have Harry Milne and Iain Vigurs available again after they missed the draw at Firhill.

Milne rolled his ankle at training two days before the Queen’s Park game and Vigurs had been feeling unwell during the week.