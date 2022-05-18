Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SJ Molver: London chickens have made a new home up north

By SJ Molver
May 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Keeping chickens is a commitment (Photo: Christie Ferrell/Shutterstock)
Keeping chickens is a commitment (Photo: Christie Ferrell/Shutterstock)

Last summer, I received a telephone call from a friend, wanting to know if I could take on her chickens.

I was surprised. The chickens were a constant on her social media feeds and seemed to fit rather well with the lifestyle she portrayed. You know, the homely, gardening, baking, organic-loving, candle-making, scarf-knitting, chicken-keeping, bare toes by the fire, Instagram lifestyle some of us aspire to.

She bought the birds in lockdown and, after less than a year, decided it was all a bit too much effort.

Having made no secret of the fact that I’d always wanted chickens, I was secretly delighted. My dearest husband (the sensible one) kindly pointed out to me that it was a terrible idea, as we’d just sold our house and would be relocating to Aberdeen (from London) as soon as the sale had gone through. So, naturally, we ended up with the chickens.

They came with a small coop and a run, which I had to pay my friend for – I thought that was awfully cheeky, but there you are. We were proud chicken parents.

Hens turned the garden wild

Having spent a childhood living in rural South Africa, where we shared our home with all sorts of animals, back yard chickens couldn’t be that hard, right? But, swap the bush for a small Victorian end of terrace house with a garden the size of a postage stamp in a built-up area and things can get a tad… wild.

On day two, I was on the school run when I received a frantic call from a neighbour informing me that the chickens had escaped and were living their best lives in her flower bed. I calmly asked her to shoo them back.

Did you know chickens enjoy Bob Dylan? (Photo: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson)

I apologised profusely upon my return and shoved a large gin into her shaking hands. I then spent the next six weeks shouting at the kids and our spaniel to “stop chasing the chickens”. Expletives were 10 a penny in our back yard.

I also had to apologise to the people who’d just paid a gross amount of money for our tiny house because the garden was now ruined on account of a rather untimely chicken rehoming situation. The buyers actually asked if we were thinking about leaving them.

The haunted silhouette of my long-suffering husband perked up at this. Of course, I said no, they were coming with us no matter what, and they did.

Making the move north

After what seemed like an eternity, the sale of our house finally went through and we set off to start a new life in Scotland, right here in Aberdeen.

My husband, the reluctant chicken daddy, now strokes each of them in turn as he closes their coop every evening

The kids and I were booked onto a flight and my husband packed our 20-year-old car with all the things which were too important to be sent with the removal guys: all of my 120-plus houseplants, the three hens – Moody Margaret, Ginger and Florence – in the dog crate at the back, and Teddy, our spaniel, riding shotgun.

“Don’t forget to open the boot at the motorway services and play them Bob Dylan, they love that,” was the last thing I said before we headed north.

Hen-keeping has its perks (if you like eggs) (Photo: Jurjanephoto/Shutterstock)

It’s been six months since the hens’ little road trip, and they’re thriving here in the Granite City.

Our hens will have a home with us until they move on to the next world. We made a commitment by making the decision to take them on.

My husband, the reluctant chicken daddy, now strokes each of them in turn as he closes their coop every evening, and I’m sure our new neighbours will get used to hearing the sweet trill of a freshly laid egg.

SJ Molver is an author and painter based in the north-east of Scotland

