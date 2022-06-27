Mairi Macdonald: Don’t feel guilty about spending money to treat yourself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Mairi Macdonald: Don’t feel guilty about spending money to treat yourself

By Mairi Macdonald
June 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
After a tough and stressful couple of years, spending money on fun and relaxation should be as much of a priority as paying bills (Photo: haveseen/Shutterstock)
After a tough and stressful couple of years, spending money on fun and relaxation should be as much of a priority as paying bills (Photo: haveseen/Shutterstock)

Taking into account soaring monthly bills coupled with continued inflation, it’s no surprise that people are feeling overwhelmed when it comes to managing their money.

Royal Bank of Scotland recognises that we’re all feeling the pinch more than ever and, in a recent survey, discovered that 73% of people in the north-east are reconsidering their spending due to rising energy costs alone.

That said, we’ve been through an incredibly challenging two years, and it’s understandable to still be craving a week in the sun or a night out with friends – in fact, the same survey identified that more than a third of us (34%) view spending money on fun as more of a priority post-lockdown.

Guest columnist, Mairi Macdonald on spending money: "Once you’ve got a plan in place and can visualise your end goal, figure out which savings method works best for you."

In my role as local enterprise manager, I want to help address this internal conflict and support the 74% of people across the north-east who feel guilty about spending their hard-earned cash on themselves.

We’ve recently launched a new campaign to empower the public to take control of their finances and set realistic and achievable budgeting goals that balance spending versus saving.

My first tip would be to get a good picture of your current finances. There’s a common misconception that financial advice is only for a certain demographic.

Don’t go cold turkey with spending – make a plan

More than one in 10 (11%) admitted they feel too embarrassed to ask for professional help with their spending – we want to change that. Royal Bank offers everyone in Scotland, customer or not, a free, 20-minute financial health check with a professional advisor that will help you take stock of your current spending and outgoings, and set a plan that will help you reach your goal.

Once you’ve got a plan in place and can visualise your end goal, figure out which savings method works best for you.

With some planning and organisation, regular saving doesn't need to be stressful.
With some planning and organisation, regular saving doesn’t need to be stressful (Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock).

A common method is to pay yourself first, meaning that, as soon as your salary lands in your account and you’ve accounted for things like rent, mortgage payments and direct debits, transfer a set amount into your savings. What you’re left with is a clear picture of exactly what you can afford to spend each month, without the risk of dipping into the red.

It might seem like the simple solution, but don’t be tempted to go cold turkey with your spending – it won’t help in the long run.

More than a third of people in the north-east (36%) don’t have a monthly budget set aside for having fun, and this is often the reason they fall at the first hurdle. Map out what’s important to you, set a plan and remember to reward yourself along the way!

Mairi Macdonald is Royal Bank of Scotland’s local enterprise manager for the north of Scotland

Your money: Spend or save? It’s the post-lockdown dilemma facing young Scots

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]