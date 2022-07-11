Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Fyvie: Collaboration and flexibility are key to breathing life back into our streets

By Stuart Fyvie
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:46 am
Aberdeen is a city bursting with potential (Photo: Paula Fisher/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen is a city bursting with potential (Photo: Paula Fisher/Shutterstock)

Town centres will forever have a role to play.

Perhaps never was this truer than during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many of us came to rely on our local high streets for produce and services in times of enforced working from home. In turn, many high streets flourished.

However, not all town centres emerged from lockdown with the same renewed lease of life. Yet, the function they play is still key to the overall attractiveness of any place.

The pandemic has accelerated the rate of change, brought about by the oversupply of retail and the rise of internet shopping. Cities and towns across Scotland are having to rethink the purpose of their high streets. How can they become less one-dimensional, attract a wider demographic and, ultimately, create an experience-led, multifaceted destination?

Funding and flexibility are critical

Aberdeen’s Union Street is a case in point. Largely built in the 1800s, the properties along the once-illustrious Granite Mile show significant potential for improvement, which is needed if they are to draw in the footfall they once did.

Approximately half are listed and fall within the Union Street conservation area, which brings with it its own challenges. However, the properties themselves do not exhibit any significant signs of disrepair. Therefore, expenditure should be focused on improving the visual appearance of the street.

Union Street, Aberdeen city centre
Union Street, Aberdeen. Photo by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For instance, the replacement and repair of shopfronts and signage, redecoration of windows, repairs to rainwater damage and cleaning of stonework would all significantly improve the cosmetic appearance of Union Street.

How you implement change can be challenging, due to barriers around owner and occupier’s cost and inconvenience. This is where funding is critical.

Simplifying the procedures for all statutory planning and building requirements would also go a long way towards making the task of implementing significant changes to streetscapes more achievable.

It is possible to restore Aberdeen’s streets

A good example of revitalising a key local area is the work Aberdeen City Council are doing on the pedestrianisation of Aberdeen Market. Situated on the site of the former BHS shop, the area is being completely redeveloped to create a fantastic new marketplace in the heart of the city centre. This is amongst numerous other regeneration projects.

Plans for a new Aberdeen market on the BHS and indoor market site in Union Street (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

Evidently, changing the façade of a building is not enough on its own to breathe new life into high streets.

Public realm is essential, and there needs to be a coherent strategy in place for street furniture, lighting and paving. Greater pedestrianisation also prolongs visitor dwell time, along with art installations and seasonal pop-ups.

Collaboration between local councils, landlords, tenants, and the public is key. Done well it is possible to transform unloved pockets of a city back to their former glory.

Stuart Fyvie is director in the Aberdeen building and project consultancy team at Savills

Tags

Conversation

