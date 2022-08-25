Ellie House: ‘Perfect parenting’ pressure made summer holidays a chore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellie House: ‘Perfect parenting’ pressure made summer holidays a chore

By Ellie House
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Will your kids remember the 'Instagrammable' moments? (Photo: Irina Wilhauk/Shutterstock)
Why is it that society gets all gooey-eyed over summer?

Of course, the lighter nights are a joy, as is the thought of warmer temperatures. But if you live in the UK, and particularly in Scotland, reality bites, quite literally.

If you have children, summer takes on a whole new meaning.

Depending on their age, school is out, and quite rightly so. But, unless you are a stay-at-home parent, getting childcare sorted is first on your “summery” agenda.

I’m not going to wade into the ignorant and misogynistic argument that you shouldn’t have children if you can’t provide childcare. No one questions why the male CEO isn’t building a treehouse with his little darlings instead of attending the monthly budget meeting.

Summer is still mainly the mother’s problem, the mother’s guilt.

The housework still needs done, of course, but don’t let that stop the never-ending magic.

And, if you have the audacity to work, when are you going to start #makingmemories instead?

Yet another guilt trip

I have worked throughout summer. I also have a four-year-old.

I am lucky in that he attends a mixture of nursery and a childminder, a lifeline which continued on and off throughout the holidays.

But the guilt, the crippling guilt, as I have dropped him off, knowing full well there is only a handful of other children there, has felt suffocating.

“We get 18 delicious summers with our children.”

Ellie House believes the unplanned days with her four-year-old (pictured) in the summer holidays were the most successful

You’ll have seen this quote doing the rounds on social media, probably as you hide in the bathroom from tantrums about paddling pools and Smart Price Cornettos.

Time is running out. If you can’t cherish summer, what kind of parent are you? As if the half-term holidays or those random in-service days aren’t quite as worthy of the accolade.

I don’t need the reminder that summer is a ticking time bomb. And, yet, for a little while, I let that statement dictate my parenting.

Enough is enough

Off we went strawberry picking, despite the fact my child’s attitude was akin to the mouldy fruit scattered across the path.

Summer, you were a challenge; a never-ending picnic of sandy sandwiches and forgotten sun hats

There was the circus which, to be fair, he enjoyed, and beach days in quick succession, because, surely, time was running out?

Not one single planned day was “delicious”.

A spontaneous walk turned out better than the strawberry picking attempt

It was the all-year-round swimming lessons, afternoons in the garden, movie nights and standard dog walks which gave us the best moments.

Summer, you were a challenge; a never-ending picnic of sandy sandwiches and forgotten sun hats.

But, if I’ve done my job right, my little boy will still be there post-18: ready to return with tales of his own life, his own adventures – because our bond doesn’t have an expiry date.

Ellie House is a features writer for The Press & Journal and editor of Society magazine

Tags

Conversation

