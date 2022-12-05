Fiona Rintoul: Fear of pile-ons keeps us quiet when we should speak out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fiona Rintoul: Fear of pile-ons keeps us quiet when we should speak out

By Fiona Rintoul
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 7:44 am
Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who recently gave a lecture on freedom of speech (Image: Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
A worrying tendency towards self-censorship has crept into our society, and it’s time we spoke up, writes Fiona Rintoul.

When I was in my twenties, I spent a bit of time in communist countries. East Germany and China, mainly.

I flirted with the idea that the communist system was just as good as liberal democracy – maybe better, in some ways. There were no unemployed people in East Germany; in Thatcher’s Britain, there were three million unemployed.

What finished me off with this equivalence was fear. People were afraid to speak out in those countries. Public protest was unheard of, until Tiananmen in 1989 – and look what happened then.

Back in Blighty, I was not afraid to protest or to speak out, even if I often didn’t get any thanks for expressing my views. A middle-aged male colleague did not, for example, welcome my telling him that he was a sexist pig when he regaled us with his views on the dimensions of an Australian temp’s backside.

Neither was I lauded for declining to attend a work Christmas party because strippers were to be a highlight. (My chuckling boss: “You’re not a feminist, are you? Gawd.”)

True story – and my boss was a woman. What can I tell ya? It was the City of London in the last century.

Adichie spoke words we all desperately needed to hear

I wasn’t afraid to speak out, though. Now, sometimes I am. Or, if not afraid, cautious. I find myself weighing up the pros and cons, wondering if maybe someone else will do it.

That’s why Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Reith Lecture on freedom of speech last week struck such a powerful chord with me, and others. Listeners said they were applauding the radio. I was, too. Actually, I was in tears. For Adichie spoke words that we all desperately needed to hear.

She spoke about an epidemic of self-censorship. About her fears for literature when books are being cleansed by sensitivity readers.

About the “unconscionable barbarism” of vicious online attacks on people who stray from the prevailing orthodoxy. “To anyone who thinks, well, some people who have said terrible things deserve it. No. Nobody deserves it.”

Right to protest in UK is being curtailed in alarming ways

No sooner had she spoken than Lady Susan Hussey was shuffled off for interrogating charity boss Ngozi Fulani about her origins at a Buckingham Palace reception.

I don’t want to diminish the awfulness of the exchange. But, some of the reaction proved Adichie’s point, that we sometimes choose the most extreme understanding of people’s position.

The right to protest is being curtailed in the UK in alarming ways. We must fight back, because that is a highway to authoritarianism.

Social media can be a double-edged sword when it comes to freedom of speech. Image: Vasin Lee/Shutterstock

But, Adichie’s Reith Lecture uncovered an even more stifling muzzle: the righteous online mob. It’s in our gift to rip up that muzzle.

Everyone can contribute by upholding freedom of speech. As Adichie said: “We just need moral courage.”

Fiona Rintoul is an author and translator

