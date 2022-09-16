Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Protesting a funeral procession may not be smart – but it isn’t a crime

By Euan McColm
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 2:45 pm
A silent protest in Edinburgh, following anti-royalist protestor arrests (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
A silent protest in Edinburgh, following anti-royalist protestor arrests (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

No matter what sad-eyed newsreaders and politicians may insist, the entire nation is not now in mourning.

Of course, a great many people are devastated, still, by the death of the Queen last week. That tens of thousands queued in Edinburgh and then London to pay their respects to the late monarch is ample evidence of that.

But, it is also true that many are unmoved by the passing of Elizabeth II. For some, she was just another old lady who had a good innings. For others, she was the head of an institution that they consider to be desperately unfair.

And, so, it was hardly surprising that, among the scores of people who gathered to express their sorrow, there were those who felt differently.

The right to protest, to express a dissenting view, is fundamental to a healthy democracy. Sometimes, we may be hugely irritated or even offended by those exercising that right but, well, that’s just tough.

It’s been hugely troubling to see police officers arresting those who have chosen to use this moment in our history to protest the existence of monarchy.

Isn’t it a British ‘value’ to freely express an opinion?

I must admit to finding some of the demonstrations of the last week exhaustingly performative. A man holding up a placard proclaiming dissent from the position of those who surround him is not going to win hearts and minds. He is going to get a bit of attention for himself.

But, there is no law against being a needy bore, which is why I am writing this from the comfort of my home and not a prison cell.

The Queen’s coffin is carried into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo by Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Shutterstock

I have some sympathy for police officers involved in removing protestors from crowds. Their role is not, after all, simply to solve crime. They are also there to protect people and, if it appears that the presence of a protestor among a group of mourners may be about to create a violent confrontation, then moving that protestor for his own safety may be the right call.

But, when those protesting the monarchy, even now, are charged with criminal offences, something has gone badly wrong.

Those waving signs declaring Charles is ‘Not My King’ are articulating a common sentiment

Many of those who have paid tribute to the late Queen over the past week have spoken of their belief that she embodied certain British “values”. Surely, one of those “values” is the freedom to express our opinions?

Polls show us that fewer than half of Scots (45%) support the monarchy. The presence of a sizeable chunk of “don’t knows” (15%) means opposition to the existence of a royal family (40%) is an even smaller minority view.

So, those waving signs declaring Charles is “Not My King” are articulating a common sentiment. But, even if this were not so, their right to dissent should be precious to us all.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

