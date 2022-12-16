Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Stewart: Help is at hand for people struggling with cancer and the cost of living

By Richard Stewart
December 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 10:43 am
Anyone affected by cancer is encouraging to use Maggie's centre in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Anyone affected by cancer is encouraging to use Maggie's centre in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Across the UK, 77% of people with cancer are worried the cost of living crisis will affect their treatment. Support is available, writes Richard Stewart.

As a cancer support charity, at Maggie’s Aberdeen, we’re used to hearing devastating stories. But what we are hearing now is heartbreaking.

Cancer is harrowing enough, but having cancer during a cost-of-living crisis is catastrophic. A survey we carried out a few months ago discovered that 29% of people in the UK with a cancer diagnosis are more worried about the cost of living than their cancer, while 77% feel the crisis is affecting their chances of successful treatment.

It’s unthinkable that people are worrying more about money than their diagnosis. Meeting their most basic needs when their focus should be on treatment has become a huge concern. Colleagues at another centre have even told of a bus driver having to go back to work too early because he couldn’t afford to live.

Some are struggling to visit support centres due to the cost of transport, an issue that’s not just specific to Aberdeen. UK-wide, we’ve heard from people who haven’t been able to rely on family members to effectively act as their taxi drivers, due to the cost of fuel.

Maggie’s Aberdeen is an oasis of calm. We want everyone to come here, relax and be able to process their difficult situation. They cannot do that if they’re worried about getting here in the first place.

We’ve never known people to face such difficulties on top of cancer. And this is without taking Covid into account. For many, the beginning of the pandemic meant delayed diagnosis, treatment and, in some cases, worsened outcomes. That can lead to the type of support being sought from us becoming more urgent and complex.

Cost of living crisis adds yet another burden

Now, we have yet another crisis, and those living with cancer are, again, among the hardest hit.

The cost of living impacts people undergoing treatment in every way. They want to eat as best as they can in order to give themselves the best possible chance of successful treatment, but often that means extra expense. They are at home more, which means they are using more energy, and they also need to travel to hospital appointments.

These challenges are all being faced on reduced incomes. Some are having to deal with cancer while wondering if they’ll be able to keep a roof over their head or have enough food to eat.

This can’t continue. We have already seen a huge increase in people needing financial support. Some people have even asked if they can “stop chemo early” so they can go back to work.

In 2021, the 24 Maggie’s centres across the UK helped people with cancer claim £36.8 million in benefits and grants

No matter how supportive employers are, the impact of treatment can mean work is no longer an option. A study by Macmillan found that a third of people diagnosed report a loss in income, and the overall risk of unemployment is almost one and a half times higher.

Working to provide community and warmth

In 2021, the 24 Maggie’s centres across the UK helped people with cancer claim £36.8 million in benefits and grants, and, for every £1 spent on providing this advice, we unlocked £44.

When they come to us, visitors are often “just” looking for financial and benefits advice, before going on to visit our cancer support specialists and clinical psychologists.

We offer an open space – one that is relaxed, welcoming and supportive. Maggie’s is home to a community brought together by cancer, whether through being diagnosed as an individual, or knowing someone who needs support. Anyone affected by cancer can come in and be a part of that community.

The exterior of the Maggie’s centre in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The centre is a beautiful and versatile space which, in the last 12 months, has been repurposed to become an art gallery, a disco, and a dining room for a fundraising dinner. Events like these are a great way to bring more people to the centre, to help raise awareness of the important work we do.

Giving people that sense of community, that warmth, and the vital support they need in the most worrying of times is what we’re all about.

But, it is only because of the kindness and generosity of our supporters that we are able to be here for you when you need us.

Richard Stewart is Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager

