[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Across the UK, 77% of people with cancer are worried the cost of living crisis will affect their treatment. Support is available, writes Richard Stewart.

As a cancer support charity, at Maggie’s Aberdeen, we’re used to hearing devastating stories. But what we are hearing now is heartbreaking.

Cancer is harrowing enough, but having cancer during a cost-of-living crisis is catastrophic. A survey we carried out a few months ago discovered that 29% of people in the UK with a cancer diagnosis are more worried about the cost of living than their cancer, while 77% feel the crisis is affecting their chances of successful treatment.

It’s unthinkable that people are worrying more about money than their diagnosis. Meeting their most basic needs when their focus should be on treatment has become a huge concern. Colleagues at another centre have even told of a bus driver having to go back to work too early because he couldn’t afford to live.

Some are struggling to visit support centres due to the cost of transport, an issue that’s not just specific to Aberdeen. UK-wide, we’ve heard from people who haven’t been able to rely on family members to effectively act as their taxi drivers, due to the cost of fuel.

Maggie’s Aberdeen is an oasis of calm. We want everyone to come here, relax and be able to process their difficult situation. They cannot do that if they’re worried about getting here in the first place.

We’ve never known people to face such difficulties on top of cancer. And this is without taking Covid into account. For many, the beginning of the pandemic meant delayed diagnosis, treatment and, in some cases, worsened outcomes. That can lead to the type of support being sought from us becoming more urgent and complex.

Cost of living crisis adds yet another burden

Now, we have yet another crisis, and those living with cancer are, again, among the hardest hit.

The cost of living impacts people undergoing treatment in every way. They want to eat as best as they can in order to give themselves the best possible chance of successful treatment, but often that means extra expense. They are at home more, which means they are using more energy, and they also need to travel to hospital appointments.

Our poll of 500 people with cancer found that over half have had to miss a hospital appointment due to money worries. Whether it’s the cost of travel, childcare or taking time off work, we can support you with money issues during this difficult time. https://t.co/9nbSatnUdo pic.twitter.com/yMXO4pmLkg — Maggie's Centres (@MaggiesCentres) December 15, 2022

These challenges are all being faced on reduced incomes. Some are having to deal with cancer while wondering if they’ll be able to keep a roof over their head or have enough food to eat.

This can’t continue. We have already seen a huge increase in people needing financial support. Some people have even asked if they can “stop chemo early” so they can go back to work.

In 2021, the 24 Maggie’s centres across the UK helped people with cancer claim £36.8 million in benefits and grants

No matter how supportive employers are, the impact of treatment can mean work is no longer an option. A study by Macmillan found that a third of people diagnosed report a loss in income, and the overall risk of unemployment is almost one and a half times higher.

Working to provide community and warmth

In 2021, the 24 Maggie’s centres across the UK helped people with cancer claim £36.8 million in benefits and grants, and, for every £1 spent on providing this advice, we unlocked £44.

When they come to us, visitors are often “just” looking for financial and benefits advice, before going on to visit our cancer support specialists and clinical psychologists.

We offer an open space – one that is relaxed, welcoming and supportive. Maggie’s is home to a community brought together by cancer, whether through being diagnosed as an individual, or knowing someone who needs support. Anyone affected by cancer can come in and be a part of that community.

The centre is a beautiful and versatile space which, in the last 12 months, has been repurposed to become an art gallery, a disco, and a dining room for a fundraising dinner. Events like these are a great way to bring more people to the centre, to help raise awareness of the important work we do.

Giving people that sense of community, that warmth, and the vital support they need in the most worrying of times is what we’re all about.

But, it is only because of the kindness and generosity of our supporters that we are able to be here for you when you need us.

Richard Stewart is Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager