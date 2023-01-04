Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tavish Scott: Collaboration, not confrontation, is needed to save our salmon

By Tavish Scott
January 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 8:31 am
The future of Scotland's wild salmon is under threat (Image: Mark Caunt/Shutterstock)
The future of Scotland's wild salmon is under threat (Image: Mark Caunt/Shutterstock)

Wild salmon are struggling to survive in Scotland, and the entire fishing industry must come together to save it, writes Tavish Scott of Salmon Scotland.

The wild salmon is one of Scotland’s most iconic species, earning its place alongside the red deer, the golden eagle, and the Scottish wildcat. But, like so many other animals, its numbers have been in decline for decades.

The population of wild salmon is diminishing on the west coast of Scotland, and even faster on the east coast. Reasons for the fall are many and varied, but a key cause is habitat loss and rising river temperatures, due to climate change.

The Scottish Government has also identified other pressures facing wild salmon, including predation by fish, birds and seals, as well as the non-native plans that erode riverbanks.

Man-made barriers to migration, such as weirs and bridge foundations, lead to further challenges for the fish, impeding their migration to spawning grounds and increasing the likelihood of them being eaten.

The sad truth is that wild Atlantic salmon now has a miniscule survival rate of only around 1-2%. That contrasts sharply with farm-raised salmon, where the survival rate is around 85% over their two years in the cold seas off Scotland’s west coast.

Daily animal husbandry from our salmon farmers, supported by the best vets in the land, has developed world-leading expertise in hatching and rearing salmon that thrive at sea.

Scotland’s salmon farmers want to play their part

There are a handful of vocal activists, often from urban centres far from rural Scotland, determined to shut down salmon farms – which would make 12,000 people unemployed amid a cost of living crisis – who mistakenly believe that this would somehow help wild salmon.

They have no explanation, of course, for the fact that wild salmon numbers are declining at the same rate on the east coast, where there has never been any salmon farming. What is needed is collaboration, not confrontation.

Scotland’s salmon farmers want to play their part in finding solutions, engaging constructively with the wild fish sector, and taking meaningful action to save wild salmon. They are determined, for example, to share their knowledge and experience to support wild fisheries with restocking.

Salmon raised on farms currently have a much greater chance of survival than wild fish (Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Fortunately, most people in the fisheries and angling sectors in the Highlands and Islands recognise the importance of a healthy, shared environment, ensuring fish can thrive in our waters. People like Jon Gibb, a fisheries manager based in Fort William, get that.

He has long championed a constructive relationship between the farm-raised salmon sector and fisheries and angling groups, arguing that “both the farmed and wild salmon sectors have a common interest to thrive in our shared space”.

I agree, which is why I’m delighted that Jon has agreed to coordinate our revamped £1.5 million “wild fisheries fund”, which is paid for directly by Scotland’s salmon farming companies.

Funding to protect our salmon heritage

The Scottish salmon sector has already funded projects to save and restore a historic dam in the Western Isles that assists wild salmon to progress to their spawning grounds, as well as restoration projects across Scotland that will reduce riverbank erosion and provide tree canopy and in-stream cover for young salmon.

The fish has a rich history, but we all need to work together in ensuring a long-term future for wild stocks

In the coming year, £145,000 will be available to a broad range of organisations and projects. Applications are invited from fisheries organisations, including local angling clubs, fishery boards and other community associations.

The revamped fund will prioritise applications of a practical nature, which aim to protect and enhance wild salmon populations and local angling opportunities, recognising that salmon and trout fishing is at the cultural heart of many Highland communities, and provides human health benefits.

Chef Hirose Abe with salmon
Effort is needed to save wild salmon if we want to keep enjoying it (Image: Salmon Scotland)

Projects could include removing migration barriers, evidence-based and authorised restocking programmes, hatchery-based operations using contemporary techniques, such as genetic screening, and freshwater habitat improvement, like spawning gravel creation.

Money is also available for improvements to angling facilities, including riverside paths, boats and buildings, as well as initiatives to support young and disabled anglers.

Scottish salmon is part of our national story. The fish has a rich history, but we all need to work together in ensuring a long-term future for wild stocks.

We recognise that today’s Scottish salmon farming sector enjoys its strong reputation and success partly due to this heritage. It is in all of our interests to ensure that we protect our freshwater and seawater environment so that one of Scotland’s most iconic species can recover and thrive.

Tavish Scott is chief executive of Salmon Scotland

