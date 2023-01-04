Ex-West Brom youngster Kevin Joshua pleased to have found new home at Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Joshua hopes to get his career back on track having joined Peterhead until the end of the season.

Centre-back Joshua, 21, left West Brom last summer and spent the rest of 2022 without a club.

He joined Peterhead at the end of December and made his debut in the 4-0 defeat to FC Edinburgh.

Monday’s goalless draw with Montrose was just his second 90 minutes in eight months – and Joshua is happy to have found a new home for himself.

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks, but it’s good to be back playing football,” said Joshua. “They contacted my agent and me and my family had a talk about coming up, to get my career going again.

“I left Ireland when I was 16, away from my family, so this is just another chapter. I want to kick on from here.

“It’s been a frustrating six months, having been without a club for a while. I just had to keep my faith, pray, and I’m just happy to be here.

‘Everyone is up for the challenge’ at Peterhead

“Last week was my first 90 in ages, so I just have to keep pushing on and the fitness will come.

“I like to play football – I don’t like just going long.

“I want to defend my box, be a leader and help gel the team, so we can get to where we want to be.”

Joshua has been pitched straight into a relegation battle at Balmoor, having become David Robertson’s first signing as Peterhead manager.

Their draw against the Gable Endies at the start of the week was their first point under Robertson, following back-to-back defeats.

Joshua highlighted the importance of team spirit in this period, as the Blue Toon fight to preserve their League One status.

“There’s a lot of togetherness in the team and everyone is fighting for it. We all have each other’s backs – even people who are not playing, their attitude is good.

“There’s experienced lads here to help the younger ones and it’s good to have that.

“Everyone is happy to be here, even though we’re in a dog-fight. Everyone is up for the challenge.”