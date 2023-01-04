Ex-West Brom youngster Kevin Joshua pleased to have found new home at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Ex-West Brom youngster Kevin Joshua pleased to have found new home at Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
January 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 8:49 am
Peterhead defender Kevin Joshua. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead defender Kevin Joshua. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Kevin Joshua hopes to get his career back on track having joined Peterhead until the end of the season.

Centre-back Joshua, 21, left West Brom last summer and spent the rest of 2022 without a club.

He joined Peterhead at the end of December and made his debut in the 4-0 defeat to FC Edinburgh.

Monday’s goalless draw with Montrose was just his second 90 minutes in eight months – and Joshua is happy to have found a new home for himself.

Kevin Joshua heads clear against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Kevin Joshua heads clear against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks, but it’s good to be back playing football,” said Joshua. “They contacted my agent and me and my family had a talk about coming up, to get my career going again.

“I left Ireland when I was 16, away from my family, so this is just another chapter. I want to kick on from here.

“It’s been a frustrating six months, having been without a club for a while. I just had to keep my faith, pray, and I’m just happy to be here.

‘Everyone is up for the challenge’ at Peterhead

“Last week was my first 90 in ages, so I just have to keep pushing on and the fitness will come.

“I like to play football – I don’t like just going long.

“I want to defend my box, be a leader and help gel the team, so we can get to where we want to be.”

Joshua has been pitched straight into a relegation battle at Balmoor, having become David Robertson’s first signing as Peterhead manager.

Their draw against the Gable Endies at the start of the week was their first point under Robertson, following back-to-back defeats.

Joshua highlighted the importance of team spirit in this period, as the Blue Toon fight to preserve their League One status.

“There’s a lot of togetherness in the team and everyone is fighting for it. We all have each other’s backs – even people who are not playing, their attitude is good.

“There’s experienced lads here to help the younger ones and it’s good to have that.

“Everyone is happy to be here, even though we’re in a dog-fight. Everyone is up for the challenge.”

