Darryl Peers: Drink if you like, but don’t try to pretend it’s good for you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Darryl Peers: Drink if you like, but don’t try to pretend it’s good for you

By Darryl Peers
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:04 pm
Drinking alcohol may be enjoyable, but claiming it's healthy might be a stretch (Image: Space_Cat/Shutterstock)
Drinking alcohol may be enjoyable, but claiming it's healthy might be a stretch (Image: Space_Cat/Shutterstock)

Canada’s health guidance recommending zero alcohol has been called ‘drastic’, but we’re firmly in denial about the effects of drinking, writes Darryl Peers.

The Canadian public health authority has released new guidance, stating that drinking no alcohol is the only risk-free approach for one’s health.

The BBC News report on the subject labelled the recommendation a “drastic” policy.

It has been over three years since I last drank alcohol. During my early 20s, I often couldn’t think of the last day when I hadn’t had a drink. Between meeting friends in bars and glasses of wine while I was cooking dinner, alcohol was part of my everyday routine, and I didn’t question it.

In 2017, I started experiencing chest pain. I thought it was some kind of heart problem. I went to the doctor and they ran tests, but it turned out my heart was healthy; the pain, they said, was anxiety, stemming from an abusive relationship.

Eventually, I found my way to a form of therapy called eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR). This was designed for war veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was recommended to me because I was good at explaining how I felt, or how I had rationalised myself to be feeling. EMDR bypassed my articulacy and exposed my explanations as paper over the cracks.

My body is not rational. The chest pain was my body letting me know that I was experiencing feelings I was not confronting.

People tell me cutting out alcohol was a ‘drastic’ choice

I don’t know if it was related or not but, following a year learning how to act in ways that reflected how my body was feeling, I developed an acute sensitivity to alcohol. It reached the stage where I would have an all-day hangover following even one, small drink.

I went to the doctor and they asked me: “Would you stop?” They explained that alcohol has effects like this on people all the time because, in the main, our bodies do not like it. The best thing I could do for my health would be to cut it out entirely.

Booze is considered a normal part of life, but not everybody feels good during or after drinking (Image: bogdanhoda/Shutterstock)

Much as we may laugh them off, they said, hangovers are the body’s way of telling us that it has been damaged.

People often tell me they think that to stop entirely was a “drastic” choice. To drink no alcohol is one of those things that, in our culture at the moment, people feel comfortable describing as “unusual”.

But there ought to be nothing unusual in taking care of one’s body, and pushing past the social anxieties which so often drive people to drink in the first place.

Health Canada have only made official something that we already know. Drink or don’t drink, but let’s not mince our words: your body isn’t hurting afterwards because it’s good for your health.

Darryl Peers is a writer from the north-east of Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win.
Five key points to Scotland's historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores their side's fourth try.
England 23 Scotland 29: Scots win at Twickenham again through van der Merwe's crucial…
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for

Editor's Picks

Most Commented